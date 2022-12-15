Read full article on original website
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homes
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise Departure
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposal
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Missouri
KMOV
Surprise Squad pulls out the stops for a ‘magical angel’ and her mom ahead of the holidays
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The KMOV Surprise Squad pulled out all the stops for a miracle little girl and her mom, a cancer survivor. Fiona was born with unimaginable health challenges. Her mom, Tonja, calls Fiona her “magical angel.” While caring for Fiona is difficult, Tonja will not complain and doesn’t like asking for help.
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
FOX2now.com
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]
The bar gives patrons plenty to do with seesaws, games and tons of TVs
websterjournal.com
Food truck scene flourishes with new gardens
In the past decade or so, the St. Louis dining landscape has been transformed by food trucks, popular mobile kitchen units serving specialty items like unique sandwiches, ethnic dishes, indulgent treats and more. The craze has given way to food truck gardens like 9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin’s Garden...
Urban League needs volunteers for holiday drive
The Urban League is searching for volunteers to assist in the preparation of holiday food baskets for today's drive-through food distribution.
feastmagazine.com
2 Laod Eats is 2 good 2 be ignored
On the back patio of beloved Morgan Ford dive bar, Bootleggin’ Bob's, you’ll find an unexpected gem: 2 Laod Eats. Step up to the makeshift kitchen, place an order and soon you’ll be met with some of the best – and only – Laotian food in St. Louis. Restaurant industry veteran Christina Manisisaket brings her own passion and vivacity while she spreads awareness about her culture through her pop-up.
FOX2now.com
Holiday Dinning at Ruth's Chris Steak House-Downtown
Holiday Dinning at Ruth’s Chris Steak House-Downtown. Holiday Dinning at Ruth's Chris Steak House-Downtown. Residents optimistic for future of Belle-Clair Fairgrounds …. St. Clair County bought the land in Belleville that is home to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center. Bernie Federko, Louie surprise Schnucks shoppers …. An act...
KSDK
St. Louis photographer loses thousands in materials after Thanksgiving fire
Jennifer Butler's business was ravaged by a fire on Thanksgiving Day. She's now looking for a new home to continue her life's work.
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
KMOV
Benefit show helps raise money for CVPA staff, students, survivors
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Center of Creative Arts in University City hosted a benefit show for the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Friday night. The show happened nearly two months after a CVPA graduate shot and killed a student and staff member and injuring others. Organizers...
More Than Two Decades in, the El Monstero Experience Is Bigger Than Ever
St. Louis' definitive Pink Floyd tribute act will kick off its annual holiday residency tonight
KYTV
Missouri family warns about RSV and taking health precautions after daughter is intubated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For weeks now, pediatric doctors have been scrambling to get ahold of RSV. It’s the respiratory virus many of us get on an annual basis, but it’s also one that has deeply impacted children this year. The disease is even bringing kids from rural parts of Missouri to the Metro for treatment.
websterjournal.com
St. Louis Union Station modernized for changing city
Just five years ago, the downtown St. Louis skyline was just the Gateway Arch and the buildings that surround it. Today, St. Louis Union Station, the terminal that once served as a Midwest hub for travelers in the early-to-mid 1900s has completely evolved, adding major attractions like a 65,000-square-foot aquarium and the ultimate skyline-changing accessory: a 200-foot-tall wheel.
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Nonprofit Doorways expands housing for HIV/AIDS clients in St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The nonprofit Doorways, which connects people living with HIV/AIDS with housing, is celebrating its expansion on a brand-new $40 million campus in JeffVanDerLou.
High-impact winter weather looming later this week
There is a winter storm lurking on the horizon that folks need to keep an eye on, because it will have a significant effect on our region.
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens.
$500 Monthly Paycheck Will Be Sent To American citizens. For the next 18 months approximately 440 families will receive a monthly paycheck amounting to $500 as early as October, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura announced. Qualifications. To be able to qualify for the monthly paycheck of $500, you need to be:
stlpublicradio.org
For 14 years, Kelvin Adams led St. Louis Public Schools. He’s retiring with mixed feelings
After leading St. Louis Public Schools for 14 years, Superintendent Kelvin Adams will retire at the end of December. Adams has led the district through major changes during that time. St. Louis Public Schools became fully accredited, returned to a locally elected school board and passed two major bond measures.
Adam Sandler coming to St. Louis during 2023 tour
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Comedian Adam Sandler will be stopping in St. Louis in 2023 after extending his tour to eleven new cities. He will be at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, on Friday, February 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at livenation.com. FOX 2 will also be giving away tickets […]
KMOV
Wreaths across America draws hundreds of volunteers to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of volunteers in the St. Louis area fought off a bitter cold Saturday morning to honor those who fought for us. “Just being here and seeing all the volunteers is emotional for me and it makes me realize how important it is to do something like this even on a cold day,” said Gabriella Valencia.
