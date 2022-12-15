On the back patio of beloved Morgan Ford dive bar, Bootleggin’ Bob's, you’ll find an unexpected gem: 2 Laod Eats. Step up to the makeshift kitchen, place an order and soon you’ll be met with some of the best – and only – Laotian food in St. Louis. Restaurant industry veteran Christina Manisisaket brings her own passion and vivacity while she spreads awareness about her culture through her pop-up.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO