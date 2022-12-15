Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Menorah Lighting at Prescott Valley Town Center
Join the Chabad of Prescott as they continue to celebrate Channukah with the lighting of the menorah on Wednesday, December 22, 2022, at the Prescott Valley Town Center. Come for the tradition of a Chanukah Menorah Lighting and community and stay for fun swag, latkes, donuts, and more!. This free...
SignalsAZ
Safety Tips for the Holidays from Prescott Valley Police
The Prescott Valley Police Department wants to help you stay safe and are sending out some helpful safety tips for the holidays. During the holidays, homes and vehicles can be extra tempting for those who are looking to cause some trouble. Recently, PVPD noticed that almost all of the vehicles targeted were left unsecured and unlocked and home burglaries were most where doors and windows were left open and unlocks.
12news.com
Burglary suspect steals thousands of dollars from Cottonwood home as family slept
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — The search is on for a masked burglary suspect in Cottonwood, police said. According to officials with the Cottonwood Police Department, a masked man armed with a pocket knife and prybar entered the home of a Cottonwood family early Saturday morning through an unlocked door. At...
SignalsAZ
Vacancy on the Yarnell Elementary School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yarnell Elementary School District Governing Board. The opening was created due to the fact that Board Member Joyce Dennison has resigned based on a conflict of time. The effective date of the resignation was December 8, 2022. We greatly appreciate the service she has provided to the school and the community over the years.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police ask public’s help to locate stolen trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming License...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
roselawgroupreporter.com
BTR community breaks ground in Prescott
Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper have broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.
SignalsAZ
Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s
The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
prescottenews.com
Michael Lamar Resigns as Prescott City Manager: will stay on until mid-February
Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar has resigned his position with the City to pursue other interests in the private sector. Lamar will stay on with the City until February 14, 2023. In his letter to Council Members, Lamar said “The past six years working for the City of Prescott have...
azbex.com
Prescott P&Z Recommends Airport Overlay
Looking to protect the Prescott Regional Airport from potential development that could affect its future operations, the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval for an Airport Vicinity Overlay district. Development in the 1,800-acre Deep Well Ranch is exempted as the City and the master plan’s developers continue negotiations....
SignalsAZ
Saguaro Too Much for Bradshaw Mountain Girls Soccer in Loss
The Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer team wasn’t able to keep up with the Saguaro Sabercats on the road Friday night in an 8-0 defeat. Bradshaw Mountain faced the tough proposition of competing against the defending 4A Desert Sky champions while some key pieces battled injuries or illness, resulting in the team only bringing 15 players to the matchup.
