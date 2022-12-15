Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Jefferson Parish braces for freezing weather
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the span of just a few days South Louisiana has experienced tornadoes and now freezing temperatures – two completely different extreme weather events that the infrastructure is just not equipped for. “Within the span of a week, a week-and-a-half, we’re having two hazards...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Live @ 11: Jefferson Parish lays out cold weather plan for freezing temps
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish is preparing for dangerously cold weather to hit our area tonight. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is set to lay out the parish's plans for the incoming winter weather at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 22, at the parish's emergency operations center. She'll be...
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Are you heading to the Christmas Eve bonfires? Here is what to expect with traffic
NEW ORLEANS — If you plan to head to the Christmas Eve bonfires in St. John the Baptist Parish, prepare for some traffic restrictions to be in place says parish sheriff, Mike Tregre. Contraflow is planned for drivers looking to view the bonfires along the levee in Garyville. St....
City of New Orleans announces arctic blast plan
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana doesn’t see temperatures this low often and our infrastructure isn’t designed to withstand cold like in the north. The City of New Orleans is taking extra steps to protect residents ahead of the arctic blast. "Use these centers during the day if...
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible
The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
Interim-superintendent Michelle Woodfork sworn in as NOPD Chief Ferguson retires
NEW ORLEANS — Former NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson took his “final walk” as New Orleans’ top cop Thursday, getting his public send off from city leaders and police officers. Soon after, Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork was sworn in. “As we serve in public service, not just...
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
MSY preps for holiday travel and arctic blast
NEW ORLEANS — AAA estimates around 113 million people across the country will travel 50 or more miles from home for the holidays. The majority of those people are expected to drive, but if you're flying out of MSY, be prepared for changes. The arctic weather making its way...
How utility companies are preparing for the arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The cold weather is about to get colder. While it may only last a few days, utility companies have prepped for this all year round. Both Entergy and CLECO say they’ve been assessing equipment. “We have a lot of different critical equipment in our plants...
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
More than 10,000 without power in New Orleans Lakeview area, Entergy says
NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power on Monday, according to the company's power outage map. As of 12:30 p.m., 10,149 customers were affected by the outage, which was mostly contained to the Lakeview area of the city. Entergy has not said was...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
Animal shelters beg for fosters to get pets out of arctic weather
NEW ORLEANS — Animal shelters across southeastern Louisiana are urging people to foster if they can. Animal Rescue of New Orleans is calling it an emergency because freezing temperatures are no match for their warehouse. “It’s hard when it gets this cold to keep everyone warm," ARNO VP Ginny...
WWL-TV
Extreme cold, dangerous freezing wind chills coming to southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring hazardous conditions to the Gulf South, including southeast Louisiana and Mississippi starting late Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service in New Orleans, the cold front is expected to move through the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business
According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0