Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
Pele sends message to Argentina after World Cup triumph
Pele has congratulated Argentina on their World Cup victory.
Twitter reacts as Argentina lift World Cup in all-time classic final
Reactions from Twitter as Argentina and France faced off in the 2022 World Cup final.
Porto president makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim
No clubs in Portugal can afford Cristiano Ronaldo according to Porto president Pinto da Costa.
Players who have scored the winning World Cup final goal
The World Cup stars who have scored the winners in finals.
Didier Deschamps coy on France future after World Cup final heartbreak
Didier Deschamps fails to confirm whether he'll remain in charge of France after their defeat in the World Cup final.
How Barcelona still get a payday from Lionel Messi reaching World Cup final
How much Barcelona will be paid by FIFA for having current & former players at the World Cup - including Lionel Messi.
World Cup final: confirmed France and Argentina lineups
Here's how Argentina and France will line up in the World Cup final.
Karim Benzema back in action ahead of World Cup final
Karim Benzema has played his first match since suffering an injury before the World Cup.
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi wins the World Cup
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi finally wins the World Cup
5 France players who could miss World Cup final
A number of France players have been suffering with a virus ahead of the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.
Kylian Mbappe wins World Cup Golden Boot
Kylian Mbappe has won the World Cup Golden Boot following his hat-trick against Argentina in the final.
FIFA rebuff World Cup final request from Ukrainian president Zelensky
FIFA has rebuffed a request from Zelensky to send out a message at the World Cup final, a report states.
When is the World Cup final?
The World Cup final is nearly upon us and some of the best players will be battling it out for the ultimate prize.
Rodrigo de Paul praises Argentina following World Cup triumph
Rodrigo de Paul wasn't afraid to compliment Argentina as they lifted the 2022 World Cup.
Why are France's players getting ill at the World Cup?
Multiple French players have come down with illness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup final against Argentina.
Who will win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball?
The favourites to win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and more.
Has a World Cup final ever gone to penalties?
Taking a look at the World Cup finals that have been even after 120 minutes and been decided by penalty shootouts
