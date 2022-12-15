Morgan Rielly’s Return to Skates ‘Imminent’, ‘A Ways Away’ From Playing for Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe Says

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without Morgan Rielly since Nov. 21 and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back playing soon, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have overcome many injuries on defense this season and currently sit on a 15-game points streak ahead of their game against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

But it looks like Morgan Rielly could start making a move toward his recovery.

“When I talked to him recently it sounds like the last handful of days have really been positive days for him and he’s starting to feeling better,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Rielly injured his knee on Nov. 21 in an awkward collision with New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri. Toronto never gave a firm timeline on the defenseman’s recovery, other than to place the defenseman on long-term injured reserve, ruling him out until at least Dec. 17 against the Washington Capitals.

It’s been evident for some time that Rielly was not going to return by that date and the timeframe could extend to the point where Vancouver native doesn’t return until the new year.

“I would think a return to skates is imminent,” Keefe said. “But still a ways away from playing.”

TSN’s Darren Dreger said he heard rumblings of a Grade 1 or 2 MCL sprain for Rielly, who has a history with knee injuries.

Given how well the Leafs are playing as of late and the nature of the defenseman’s injury, it’s understandable for Toronto to be careful and cautious of bringing back one of their leaders too soon.

The 28-year-old Rielly has 16 assists in 20 games this year. He’s in the first year of an eight-year, $60 million contract that he signed shortly after the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Rielly is just one of many Leafs defensemen who are currently or have been on some form of injured reserve this season.

Jake Muzzin hasn’t played since Oct. 17 and is out indefinitely with a cervical spine issue. TJ Brodie suffered an oblique injury and returned last week. Jordie Benn has twice been injured this season with groin and an upper-body injury, respectively. Victor Mete is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Carl Dahlstrom sustained a shoulder injury in training camp that is expected to keep him out until April.

That has put more pressure on players like Mark Giordano, Justin Holl, Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren to step up in a big way and they have managed to stay undefeated in regulation in Rielly’s absence.

“Once you start gaining confidence as a team you start to expect it [the results] a little bit more, regardless of who’s in the lineup,” Holl said. “Obviously Mo is a huge part of our team and we’ve definitely missed him.”