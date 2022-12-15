ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Blizzard traps Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train south of Dalton

DALTON - Snow removal efforts to free a stuck Burlington Northern-Santa Fe locomotive and railcars entered another night of work Saturday night south of Dalton. Two trains were parked when a blizzard struck the area on Tuesday, trapping one of the trains in drifting snow. Attempts to free the train with extra locomotives, and other railroad equipment, were unsuccessful.
DALTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow removal faces setback

PANHANDLE, Neb. -- Progress made by state and county road crews Thursday have all but disappeared as high winds are moving snow and closing roads again. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs released a statement earlier this morning (Friday, Dec. 16) that roads are again closed in the county. "Any progress...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Hundred of High West Energy customers without power

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Telegraph

Mel McNea returns to health care as Scottsbluff hospital’s interim CEO

Had Mel McNea gotten the job he wanted to get this year, he wouldn’t have been able to go help Scottsbluff’s Regional West Health Services until it finds its next leader. McNea, 67, a former Unicameral candidate and the retired CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, started work Monday as interim CEO of the Panhandle’s largest health care organization.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff Fire Department battle house fire

The Scottsbluff Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of E. 17th Street Saturday night. The Scottsbluff Fire Department, with automatic-aid from the Gering Fire Department, were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to a report of smoke coming from a house. "Scottsbluff’s Engine 1 arrived...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

