The Davenport CAP program had plenty to celebrate this year. The Coordinated Assessment Program (CAP) completed its first full year of operations in 2022. CAP provides coordinated, multi-agency, single-entry access that invests in the safety of youth, families, and the community through early identification, intervention, comprehensive assessment, improved access and navigation to appropriate services. CAP is delivered by Family Resources in partnership with United Way Quad Cities, Scott County, Iowa, City of Bettendorf, Iowa Government, City of Davenport, and the John Deere Foundation. In its first year of operation, 389 youth were referred to the program for assessment and 147 youth and their families were connected to services and supported via case management.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO