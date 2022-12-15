Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Scott wins close battle with Galesburg at Genesis Shootout
North Scott hangs on to beat Galesburg, 59-55, at the Genesis Shootout.
Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer
'24 Nebraska Receiver Discusses Hawkeye Opportunity
muddyriversports.com
School of Hard knocks: Maroons guard makes critical plays to hand Blue Devils first loss
MOLINE, Ill. — Not even the most foolhearted Quincy High School boys basketball fan was gullible enough to believe Brock Harding wouldn’t eventually put his stamp on Friday night’s Western Big 6 Conference showdown. “We knew he had only two points at halftime,” Quincy junior swingman Camden...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years
Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
Lottery Player Scores Winning $500K Powerball Ticket in Small Illinois Town
Someone in a western Illinois town made a huge profit just in time for the holidays. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Prophetstown, located in the far western part of the state near the Iowa border. The winning ticket, which...
Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’
For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
United Township pulls away from West in second half at Genesis Shootout
United Township boys basketball able to pull away in second half against Davenport West, 72-55.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
ourquadcities.com
QC teacher earns national certification
Bettendorf High School science teacher Spencer Mesick has earned National Board Certification in teaching science-adolescence and young adulthood-earth and space science. National Board Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is the most respected professional certification available in education and provides numerous benefits to teachers, students and schools, a news release says. It was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide.
Davenport Coordinated Assessment Program Celebrates First Year Of Operations
The Davenport CAP program had plenty to celebrate this year. The Coordinated Assessment Program (CAP) completed its first full year of operations in 2022. CAP provides coordinated, multi-agency, single-entry access that invests in the safety of youth, families, and the community through early identification, intervention, comprehensive assessment, improved access and navigation to appropriate services. CAP is delivered by Family Resources in partnership with United Way Quad Cities, Scott County, Iowa, City of Bettendorf, Iowa Government, City of Davenport, and the John Deere Foundation. In its first year of operation, 389 youth were referred to the program for assessment and 147 youth and their families were connected to services and supported via case management.
fox32chicago.com
$500K winning Powerball ticket sold in NW Illinois
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player will be celebrating Christmas $500,000 richer. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws Marketplace, located at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $500,000 for the...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg proposing raising Home Rule sales tax in city
A tough decision could be in store for Galesburg’s city council. There’s a proposal to increase the city’s Home Rule sales tax. If approved, it would raise the sales tax in Galesburg from 1% to 1.25%. That increase would go into effect in July 2023. “This tax...
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Public awareness of the threat of lead poisoning rose in 2014 when the people of Flint, Michigan, were exposed to elevated levels of lead in its drinking water.
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
CBS 58
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Davenport Community Schools’ Wins IASB Team Achievement Award
Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has won an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The DCSD board is one of only 15 across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year. The plaque is presented in recognition of the board’s support...
KWQC
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
Davenport Central Marching Band Featured In London New Year’s Day Parade
WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on January 1 2023 at 6:00 am to 9:00 am, featuring Davenport Central High Schools Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Years Day Parade. The Blue Devils will join 8000 performers, including the students, traveling to London from all over the world to march in the 36th annual New Year’s Day parade. To see the running order of the parade you can check out https://lnydp.com/lnydp-runningorder/. The parade will also be streaming on the WQPT PBS Video app.
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0