Vladimir Putin PULLS OUT Of Annual Ice Hockey Game, Creating Further Concern Over Russian Leader's Faltering Health

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Vladimir Putin has created renewed concern around his allegedly deteriorating health after the Russian leader abruptly pulled out of an annual ice hockey game this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin’s absence from the Night Hockey League, an amateur ice hockey league the Russian president himself created in 2011, marks just the latest high-profile event the 70-year-old struggling leader dropped out of at the last minute in recent weeks.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov , confirmed Putin would not be in attendance at the annual hockey event on Wednesday.

The gala match, which Putin usually participates in, has taken place this time of the year since the league’s inception more than a decade ago. It marks Putin's first absence from the event since 2011.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s drop out of the match comes shortly after the Russian strongman also abruptly canceled an annual end-of-year press conference that was previously scheduled to take place on Monday.

The conference, which would have marked Putin’s final conference of the year and sees upwards of 500 journalists from Russia and around the world in attendance, was reportedly canceled due to growing health and security concerns.

"As for the big press conference – yes there won’t be any until the New Year,” Peskov also confirmed earlier this week. “We do, however, expect the president will find a way to communicate…with the Kremlin Pool.”

Putin has canceled at least three high-profile events ever since his war against Ukraine first launched in February.

Besides the recently canceled hockey match and press conference, Putin also ditched his annual Direct Line with Vladimir Putin – another event in which Russian citizens call in to ask the Russian president questions.

While sources believe Putin has canceled these events as a result of growing health and security concerns, other critics believe the moves were made to avoid confrontation over the leader’s failing war efforts in Ukraine .

Although the Russo-Ukrainian war has been raging for nearly ten months, Putin recently acknowledged the “special military operation” will take longer than anticipated.

Russian troops in Ukraine were also recently forced to retreat from a series of previously occupied strategic strongholds in the neighboring nation, marking a major blow to Putin and the Kremlin’s already failing offensives.

Russian insiders have indicated Putin underwent emergency colon surgery over the weekend after an alleged fall in his Moscow home earlier this month, suggesting his absence from both the end-of-year press conference and annual hockey match was a result of the emergency procedure.

“Putin will have a simple surgical operation,” said one source regarding his alleged emergency procedure last week.

“The fall from the stairs last week, which resulted in a bruised tailbone, did not go unnoticed and caused new problems not directly related to the bruise,” the source added regarding the fall in which Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”

Teri Mergenthal
3d ago

Oh I’m not concerned at all. Praying it takes him sooner than later!

Related
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Footage Shows Ailing Russian Leader Looking Shaky & Unstable As He Grips Chair, Shuffles Feet

New footage of Vladimir Putin showed the Russian leader looking shaky and unstable, fueling rumors that his health is dramatically deteriorating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former intelligence officer appeared to be uncomfortable in a new video captured on Tuesday, sitting awkwardly in a chair during an in-person meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Cuba and leader of the country's communist party.At one point, Putin discreetly wrapped his hand around the arm of his chair, seemingly in an attempt to stabilize himself as they had a recorded discussion. That same day, both attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument...
RadarOnline

