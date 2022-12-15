ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

OF Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays finalize $9M, 1-year contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwS7m_0jk0Jvwz00

TORONTO (AP) — Gold Glove-winning centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The 32-year-old slumped to a .228 average with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this year in a season cut short by left hip surgery in August. Tampa Bay declined a $13 million option for 2023.

“As a player you just want to feel wanted and no other team seemed to want me more than the Blue Jays,” Kiermaier said. “That appealed to me so much. They made me feel loved right from the start.”

George Springer could shift to right from center, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. likely will remain in left.

“They want me manning center field out there and getting my rest when I need to,” Kiermeier said during a video news conference. “But there were no platoon talks or anything like that. It seems like it’s my job to lose, I guess you could say.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to go out there and play Gold Glove-caliber defense and do what I can offensively to just be a nice complement to an already great offensive team. I’ve got a lot more left in the tank.”

Kiermeier’s addition followed the departure of slugger Teoscar Hernández, who was traded to Seattle. The Blue Jays also allowed outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer to go free.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Kiermaier has 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games, all with Tampa Bay.

Kiermaier said he is at about 90% as his recovery continues. He has resumed running, hitting and throwing.

“Come spring training and the regular season, I’ll be ready to roll,” he said. “I’m ready to run around and make a lot of great things happen.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching

Photo byU.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain. The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay visits Toronto after Hagel’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Brandon Hagel scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto is 19-7-6 overall...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
ClutchPoints

NHL considering major change not seen in 18 years

The NHL is an ever-changing league. It needs to be in order to keep evolving along with the sport of hockey. However, they are considering going back to an old setup the league briefly experimented with. The National Hockey League is considering expanding its regular season schedule, according to ESPN....
The Associated Press

Rangers visit the Penguins on 7-game winning streak

New York Rangers (18-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to continue a seven-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 18-9-4 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins rank...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Horvat, Trade Candidates & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets might not be doing so well on the ice. But off the ice, there are no shortage of stories to talk about. Welcome back to another week of News & Rumors. This week, a prominent center is potentially available. Should the Blue Jackets pursue him? Then...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

OILERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS

For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Malone, 33, has appeared in ten games for both the Oilers and Condors so far this season. With the Oilers, he's failed to record any points, adding six penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile with the Condors, he's put up four points (one goal, three assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-two.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy