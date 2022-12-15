ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin won't return to booth after DWI arrest

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYIc5_0jk0Jn8P00

Dan McLaughlin won’t be back on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts for a 25th season.

McLaughlin is leaving his post as the Cardinals' play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports Midwest in what's termed a mutual decision. McLaughlin, 48, was arrested for felony persistent DWI on Dec. 3 in a suburb of St. Louis.

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest,” a joint statement from the team and network said. “Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans and for his many charitable efforts.”

McLaughlin said in a statement that he had spent “the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me” and that he had come to the conclusion that “my sole focus needs to be on my recovery” and his wife and four children.

Long a St. Louis television fixture, McLaughlin also did play-by-play for St. Louis University men’s basketball games broadcast on the network. He's been a part of Cardinals broadcasts since 1999.

McLaughlin’s DWI arrest less than two weeks ago was his third. He was arrested after police got a call about a vehicle driving erratically. Police said he was pulled over after failing to maintain a single lane. Creve Coeur, Missouri, police said that McLaughlin failed a field sobriety test. He was charged with a felony the following day and the charge includes a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

In a statement after his arrest to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, McLaughlin said there were “no excuses” for what happened. He had previously been arrested in 2010 and 2011 for DWI offenses and was suspended after his second arrest. No replacement for McLaughlin was announced on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend

This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend. This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. High-impact winter weather looming...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed

(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
BONNE TERRE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis

A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Adam Sandler coming to St. Louis during 2023 tour

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Comedian Adam Sandler will be stopping in St. Louis in 2023 after extending his tour to eleven new cities. He will be at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, on Friday, February 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at livenation.com. FOX 2 will also be giving away tickets […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy