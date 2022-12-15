I just got out of a similar circumstance. I was once a home owner. I paid it off at 27.. Than I lost my husband to skin cancer.. I still got by. Than 2 years later I got cancer. . even though I had 85% coverage it was not enough for treatment. the state put a lien on the interest in my home. living on disability I could not even afford heat. in 2018 I moved to Florida because it was warmer and more affordable than New Hampshire. only after the coronavirus my rent went from 900 a month to 2,000 a month. and I spent 10 months homeless with my adult autistic son. I have lupus and COPD.. There is no help at all out there. NONE... I searched the entire USA for affordable housing... real hard with a 115 lb dog. .. And everyone assumes you are a druggie or made poor life decisions. there is a whole new class of people going homeless these days. I finally was finally able to find affordable housing with no help at all.. but those 10 months took a terrible toll on my health.
She was lucky she had family willing to take her in. Nowadays your family tells you you're on your own!! I'm very humble and don't like confrontation. I take alot of Doo Doo. If my son's let me move in with them, I'd let them boss me. Rather than being bullied in a shelter where you can get your stuff stolen too.
This is terrible!! I'm in her boat but for different reasons. Those fool doctors changed her meds because Phenobarbital is a controlled substance. But it worked. These Doctors so worried about addiction that people can't get effective medication.
