Here are 6 unique Sacramento events this weekend: Makers Market, trivia night, lots of wine

It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas.

Sacramento’s chilly weather the past few days has been a nice surprise. This weekend’s forecast doesn’t show signs of any rain, which makes for the perfect opportunity to head to DOCO for the Makers Market or participate in the ugly sweater night at the ice skating rink.

Here are events happening in Sacramento from Dec. 16 to 18.

Holiday comedy show

When: 8:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16

Where: 1050 20th St, Sacramento

Sacramento’s Comedy Spot is hosting its annual holiday show with comedic, music and sketch comedy performances. Tickets are for the event are $15.

Christmas Trivia night

Ugly sweater party

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1637375 S. Netherlands Road, Clarksburg The Heringer Estates is hosting a Christmas Trivia. The night is expected to be full of competitive energy. Winners will be awarded first, second or third place prizes. Wine and snacks will also be flowing. No reservations are needed to attend.

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Seventh and K streets, Sacramento

Sacramento’s ice skating ring is hosting an ugly sweater night. Admission to the event is $15 for adults and kids 6 and younger are $8.

Holiday sip and paint

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: 8089 Madison Ave, Citrus Heights

Spend the evening painting your own interpretation of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” over a glass of wine with Paint. Sip. Repeat!. Tickets for the event are $30 per person .

Holiday Makers Market

Cruising Oldies

Sacramento newbies

12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17405 K Street, Sacramento This weekend the DOCO will host 25+ local artisans and makers to help get your last minute holiday shopping out of the way. The event is free for everyone to attend.3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 181031 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento Spend an afternoon listening to oldies at The Rink Studios . Performers Pepe Marquez and Raquel Ramirez will be taking the stage. Tickets for the event start at $40.

Like any other person during the holidays I enjoy a sweet holiday inspired drink.

This past week I visited The Cabin , a bar in Midtown that lives up to its name. While I was there I felt as if I had been transported to Tahoe for the day.

I ordered the Gimme S’mores drink — a martini. The fancy concoction included Smirnoff vanilla vodka, cream, graham crackers and it even comes with a marshmallow! Beware the drink is strong, but delicious.

If you’re looking for a cozy bar to grab drinks check out The Cabin and let me know your thoughts.

