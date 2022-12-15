Where every Pac-12 team's recruiting class ranks ahead of early signing day

The Pac-12 is home to some of the best classes in the country

With early signing days in less than a week, the recruiting world is going absolutely mad at the moment.

Schools like Stanford and Oregon are attempting to fend off poachers, while schools like Arizona State and Colorado are looking to build up their recruiting classes to escape the bottom of the rankings. You can never truly know what will happen on signing day, as last year we saw the No. 1 recruit flip from Florida State to Jackson State. I thought it would be interesting to see how every Pac-12 team is doing thus far, and will adjust the rankings after early signing day next week to see who moved the most.

With that being said, let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks nationally and in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports.

Arizona State Pac-12 Rank: No. 12 National Rank: 101 Number of commits 16 Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star WR Korbin Hendrix D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Pac-12 Rank: No. 11 National Rank: 91 Number of Commits: 9 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Nyziah Hunter Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Pac-12 Rank: No. 10 National Rank: 69 Number of Commits: 12 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star RB Dylan Edwards Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State Pac-12 Rank: No. 9 National Rank: 67 Number of Commits: 19 Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star OL Noah Dunham Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Pac-12 Rank: No. 8 National Rank: 50 Number of Commits: 12 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Jeremiah McClure Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Pac-12 Rank: No. 7 National Rank: 49 Number of Commits: 19 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Pac-12 Rank: No. 6 National Rank: 47 Number of Commits: 18 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Aidan Chiles Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Pac-12 Rank: No. 5 National Rank: 37 Number of Commits: 15 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star TE Jaden Platt Stanford Athletics

Washington Pac-12 Rank: No. 4 National Rank: 29 Number of Commits: 18 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star CB Curley Reed Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Pac-12 Rank: No. 3 National Rank: 21 Number of Commits: 20 Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star OT Spencer Fano Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USC Pac-12 Rank: No. 2 National Rank: 14 Number of Commits: 19 Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports