Where every Pac-12 team's recruiting class ranks ahead of early signing day

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago

The Pac-12 is home to some of the best classes in the country

With early signing days in less than a week, the recruiting world is going absolutely mad at the moment.

Schools like Stanford and Oregon are attempting to fend off poachers, while schools like Arizona State and Colorado are looking to build up their recruiting classes to escape the bottom of the rankings. You can never truly know what will happen on signing day, as last year we saw the No. 1 recruit flip from Florida State to Jackson State. I thought it would be interesting to see how every Pac-12 team is doing thus far, and will adjust the rankings after early signing day next week to see who moved the most.

With that being said, let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks nationally and in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports.

Arizona State

Pac-12 Rank: No. 12

National Rank: 101

Number of commits 16

Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star WR Korbin Hendrix

Cal

Pac-12 Rank: No. 11

National Rank: 91

Number of Commits: 9

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Nyziah Hunter

Colorado

Pac-12 Rank: No. 10

National Rank: 69

Number of Commits: 12

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star RB Dylan Edwards

Washington State

Pac-12 Rank: No. 9

National Rank: 67

Number of Commits: 19

Highest Ranked Commit: Three-star OL Noah Dunham

UCLA

Pac-12 Rank: No. 8

National Rank: 50

Number of Commits: 12

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star WR Jeremiah McClure

Arizona

Pac-12 Rank: No. 7

National Rank: 49

Number of Commits: 19

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman

Oregon State

Pac-12 Rank: No. 6

National Rank: 47

Number of Commits: 18

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star QB Aidan Chiles

Stanford

Pac-12 Rank: No. 5

National Rank: 37

Number of Commits: 15

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star TE Jaden Platt

Washington

Pac-12 Rank: No. 4

National Rank: 29

Number of Commits: 18

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star CB Curley Reed

Utah

Pac-12 Rank: No. 3

National Rank: 21

Number of Commits: 20

Highest Ranked Commit: Four-star OT Spencer Fano

USC

Pac-12 Rank: No. 2

National Rank: 14

Number of Commits: 19

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Malachi Nelson

Oregon

Pac-12 Rank: No. 1

National Rank: 12

Number of Commits: 24

Highest Ranked Commit: Five-star QB Dante Moore

