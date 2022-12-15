ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffBcO_0jk0JDYN00

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1XxE_0jk0JDYN00
Manuel Alejandro Rivera Miranda, 20

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft of packages from a home in the Harlan Ranch area. Inside the car, were several unopened packages from multiple different homes.

The person arrested was identified by police as 20-year-old Manuel Alejandro Rivera Miranda of Fresno. He was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and theft of mail.

Officials add that the recovered stolen property that was identifiable is being returned to the owners today by officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop

December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2-year-old overdoses on father’s fentanyl, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. […]
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim in fatal Fresno smoke shop shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim who was shot in a Fresno smoke shop on Wednesday and later died has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say on Wednesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2725 North Blackstone Avenue, for a ShotSpotter call. Upon arrival, officers found two […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist left a man dead Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 6:30 p.m. they received multiple calls regarding a traffic collision on Jensen and Armstrong Avenues. When authorities arrived they found a man in his late 30s laying in the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Man donates toy patrol cars to Fresno County Sheriff's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man donated over 100 handmade wooden toy patrol cars to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Dec 15. Michael Vogt, 77, is a woodworker and retired software engineer. In his free time, Vogt creates wooden toys for children who have been in traumatic situations. He creates patrol cars to help children have a positive relationship with law enforcement.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

High-speed Chase Leads To Roll-over Crash In Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman is now facing several charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Orange Cove. According to the Orange Cove Police Department, officers say they tried to pull over a woman in a truck Thursday for reckless driving. Instead...
ORANGE COVE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What we know so far in the deadly smoke shop shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police Friday identified the victim killed by gunfire at the smoke shop on the 2700 block of north Blackstone Avenue Wednesday, as 26-year-old Joseph Riley. Riley and his 19-year-old brother were shot after they entered the shop. The brother was shot in the face and is currently in stable condition at CRMC. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after attempted homicide in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was arrested for an attempted homicide Thursday afternoon. On December 15, 2022, around 1:13 P.M., Merced Police Detectives arrested 60-year-old Steven Anthony Perez of Merced for attempted murder. Police say the man was wanted for nearly stabbing a man to death after an altercation in a Target parking […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno

December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy