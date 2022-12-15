ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer

A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer

People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
NAPLES, FL
Par 4 Mobile Home Community providing rent-free FEMA trailers for people in need

FEMA trailers now sit at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community in Naples, waiting to be unlocked. It comes just short of three months after Hurricane Ian. There are three FEMA trailers on-site at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The property manager tells me they are waiting on the fourth. Par 4 is hoping the temporary housing will warm hearts this holiday season.
NAPLES, FL
Englewood couple waits on FEMA trailer as husband has months to live

Southwest Florida families still want the temporary housing FEMA promised them. Three months after Hurricane Ian, some are still without a place to stay, including Bill and Colleen Beveridge, and Bill’s terminal cancer means he has only six months to live. “I just started crying,” said Colleen Beveridge. “When...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Sanibel hopes tourists wait to return so the island can recover

The island of Sanibel is just weeks from re-opening to the public, months after Ian knocked the island on its back, but the city is making sure not to promote the island as a place to visit right now. The people who live on Sanibel know that foot traffic there...
SANIBEL, FL
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
Severe weather impacting holiday travelers at RSW

Holiday travelers are heading to see family and friends for the festive days ahead and many passengers are hoping to get to their destinations before severe winter weather cancels flights. Thursday around 11 a.m., RSW was a bit crowded but TSA lines were still moving smoothly. The arctic blast is...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples celebrating Hanukkah

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples welcomed in the fourth night of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a lot of light and cheer. More than 1,000 people signed up to come out to the menorah lighting in Mercato to celebrate the holiday. At the event, WINK News introduced the Collier County...
NAPLES, FL
Holiday travel and possible delays at RSW

Christmas is just a few days away, and people are traveling near and far to be with loved ones to celebrate the holidays. Wednesday, many are trying to avoid cancellations that may spring up from the blizzard-like winter weather conditions that will be seen across the country. The TSA line...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral woman records family history in decades of Christmas cards

So many families have Christmas traditions, whether caroling, making cookies or going to church on Christmas Day. One Cape Coral woman’s tradition made the family Christmas card popular before it was a trend. 88-year-old Harriet Specht loves everything about Christmas—the traditions, the togetherness, the fun, the presents and the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Winter weather impacting some holiday flights in Southwest Florida

Winter weather is hitting holiday air travel hard. Flight Aware reports more than 3,500 cancellations and over 16,000 delays across the country on Tuesday. Airlines are already issuing waivers and travel alerts ahead of the expected delays and cancellations. This holiday season has been calm and bright for most passengers traveling out of Southwest Florida International Airport.
FORT MYERS, FL
Curbside commercial debris removal to begin in non-categorized areas of Lee County

The Lee Board of County Commissioners authorized curbside commercial debris removal in county rights of way that are outside of the catastrophic and extensively damaged areas, as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA worked with the Florida Department of Emergency Management in identifying areas receiving catastrophic and extensive...
Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers

A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Simulation lab training nurses and CNA’s at Lee Health

Lee Health has opened a new lab for nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNA) to grow their skills in a highly realistic simulation lab. The new, innovative training experience includes a fully-equipped ICU and medical-surgical rooms. A coughing patient typically can only be heard once a nurse is already on...
FORT MYERS, FL

