Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Brazos Walking Sticks keeps solid footing after fire last year
A fire early last year took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business did not skip a beat. “It was major,” she said. “It would’ve been definitely worse had it hit our production area or our distribution area. It was really just more storage than anything. That happened on Friday and we were up and running on Monday.”
WacoTrib.com
46-acre Waco homestead site sparks lengthy litigation
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties. Deed dispute over Waco property pits family against land investor. This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Reviving Tru Jamaica; Urban Bliss; Holiday travel; Hispanic Chamber move
Help is arriving for Tru Jamaica, the East Waco restaurant gutted by fire Dec. 8, prompting it to close temporarily as owners Anticeto Charles and Vivia Charles gather their resources and plan a return to business. The source of authentic Jamaican dishes already is being missed by some, one donor to a GoFundMe account saying life is tough without Tru Jamaica rum cake.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Brazos Walking Sticks going strong after fire
A fire early in 2021 took out two of Brazos Walking Sticks’ main storage facilities, but site manager Hannah McAlister said the business didn’t skip a beat. One year later the business sits atop an ecommerce throne, shipping out handcrafted walking sticks and stuffing stockings across the world with a piece of Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: City offices closed Friday before, Monday after Christmas
City of Waco offices will be closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Friday trash collection will happen early, on Wednesday. Dec. 26 trash collection will happen late, on Dec. 28. Waco Transit System will run regular service Saturday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle operate until 6 p.m....
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Highway 6 lane closures to start Monday night
City of Waco offices will be closed Friday and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Friday trash collection will happen early, on Wednesday. Dec. 26 trash collection will happen late, on Dec. 28. Waco Transit System will run regular service Saturday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle operate until 6 p.m....
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Waco ISD board discusses school violence
Questions of student violence and safety dominated the Waco Independent School District board meeting Thursday. Teachers and board members said anecdotal accounts of fights at Waco High School contrast with administrative data on student suspensions. A long-running discussion of the safety of school designs for the new Waco High School...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Former Connally teachers sue district, claim harassment and retaliation
Two former Connally Junior High School teachers have sued the school district, its superintendent and two former administrators, alleging harassment and retaliation. In the lawsuit filed Monday in Waco’s 170th State District Court, Amanda Stewart and Brian Biezenski say former Assistant Principal John Simpson harassed Stewart, and that Superintendent Wesley Holt and former Principal Thurmond Brown retaliated against Biezenski when he reported Stewart was being harassed.
WacoTrib.com
No. 18 Baylor women jazzed over fun stage, Top 25 matchup with Arizona
Playing in a tropical location is great. But for a college basketball player, there’s nothing quite like playing in an NBA arena. The Baylor women (and men) are about to get that chance. Riding a three-game winning streak where they’ve won by an average of 55 points, Nicki Collen’s...
WacoTrib.com
State football notebook: Beatty wins title in first try
ARLINGTON — The more knowledgeable Central Texas high school football fans experienced a little deja vu all over again on Friday. China Spring first-year head coach Tyler Beatty led the Cougars to the Class 4A Division I state championship with a 24-21 come-from-behind victory over Boerne at AT&T Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
George, Flagler lead Bears past Washington State, 65-59
DALLAS — As freshman Keyonte George is adapting to the college game, he’ll go through shooting droughts and make some rookie mistakes. But when he catches fire, watch out. George made two decisive passes to Flo Thamba for baskets and buried a 3-pointer during a key late stretch in the second half as the No. 11 Bears held off Washington State, 65-59, on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center.
Comments / 0