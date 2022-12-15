Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
Man upset about pizza order fires shot in argument with manager, police say
A Stroudsburg man was jailed on attempted homicide and related charges after allegedly firing a shot from a handgun during a confrontation over a fast-food order. Stroud Area Regional police say they were called for the incident at 8:42 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Pizza on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.
New Jersey Globe
Jersey City councilman cited for leaving scene of accident, driving unregistered vehicle
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon, who led the calls for the resignation of one of his colleagues after a hit-and-run crash in July, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car and left after leaving a note. The owner the vehicle Solomon hit...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced to 17 years state prison for Denville Township homicide
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man on Thursday was sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison for a 2021 homicide in Denville Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Anthony Citro, 43, formerly of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East in Denville...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
wrnjradio.com
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Ex-Con Convicted Of Pouring Motor Oil In Estranged Wife's Newark Bedroom In Attempted Arson
A Newark man with seven prior convictions is facing yet another, this time for pouring motor oil on his estranged wife's bedroom wall and lighting it on fire, authorities announced. Delvin Wilson, 56, was found guilty of attempted arson and terroristic threats, said acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Building inspector charged with pulling knife
BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
State drops charges against N.J. correctional officer accused of lying about gang membership
The state Attorney General’s office has dropped charges against a former state prison correctional officer who allegedly admitted to investigators that he lied when he said he was never a gang member. Ruben Morales, 44, who worked at Northern State Prison in Newark for 20 years, stated on a...
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
Rumored School Shooting Threat By Garfield Boy, 7, Unfounded, Police Say
Garfield police put an end to what they said are false rumors surrounding an incident involving a second-grader in town. One involved a claim that a teacher was "attacked" by a student at the Christopher Columbus School No. 8 -- which police Capt. Mario Pozo said is false. Another wrongly...
Easton man hit co-worker with a gun at local restaurant, troopers say
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked the victim Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is now facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning...
Cliffside Ex-Con Caught Casing Stores In Fairview Had Pills, Knives, Message For Police
A Cliffside Park ex-con with a lengthy drug-related criminal history who police in Fairview said they busted before dawn Thursday sported a distinctive message for them atop his balding head. Tattooed on his scalp: “F*ck The Police.”. David Weber, 40, also had a knife hanging from a lanyard around...
GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers
A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
NBC New York
