Sussex County, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced to 17 years state prison for Denville Township homicide

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man on Thursday was sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey State Prison for a 2021 homicide in Denville Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Anthony Citro, 43, formerly of 37 Chestnut Hill Drive East in Denville...
DENVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Building inspector charged with pulling knife

BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
CRAWFORD, NY
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers

A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
FORT LEE, NJ
NBC New York

Gun Found During NJ High School Hallway Brawl; 3 Arrested Following Lockdown

School officials in a New Jersey district aren't taking any chances after a gun scare forced a high school lockdown Friday and led to the arrests of two students. Starting Monday, everyone entering John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson will be subject to a security check. The change in safety protocol comes after a student allegedly brought a gun to school.
PATERSON, NJ

