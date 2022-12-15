Read full article on original website
Huge Match Revealed For the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022, John Cena’s Return to the Ring
A huge tag team match has been announced for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, which is set for December 30 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On this week’s SmackDown, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice on the year’s final blue brand episode.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
AEW TV Partners Reportedly Did Not Want Chris Jericho Featured on ROH Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Title was the main event of last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Sam Linksy, who is the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President of Scripted Original programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, along with other TBS officials, reportedly initially did not want Jericho to work the Final Battle show because he is one of AEW’s top performers.
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
Source Close to Matt Riddle Denies Reports of Him Going to Rehab
On the December 5 episode of RAW, Matt Riddle was written off WWE television after being viciously attacked by the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. He also exited the arena in an ambulance. The attack followed an unsuccessful attempt to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens. As PWMania.com...
AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed
As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:. “He was going to...
Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
Longtime Vince McMahon Supporter Thinks Vince’s Return Would “Cripple the Company”
This week, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Vince McMahon, the former chairman and CEO of WWE, is dealing with legal demands from two women who claim he sexually assaulted them. McMahon is accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011, and Rita Chatterton, a former referee, had filed a...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/12/22) – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/14/22) – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – 4,978 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/16/22) – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL– 12,369 sold.
News on WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales Featuring John Cena’s WWE Return
WWE’s December 30th SmackDown event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This show will see John Cena return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. WrestleTix reported that the show has sold 9,363 tickets, with 1,650 remaining. The venue’s...
Action Andretti Speaks Out About His Match With Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his big win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite:. “I just felt grateful,” Andretti said. “I couldn’t believe that that was the situation that I was going to be in, and just to have that many eyes be on me, like Chris right now is doing excellent things in AEW, and he has been for the past couple of years. So the fact that, you know, I had the opportunity to go up against the former World Heavyweight Champion, just lost the Ring of Honor World Championship, you know, so coming off of that great run that he had with that title, it was a lot, but I was super, super ready for it, and I just knew that I had to show up and show out and I feel like that’s what I did this past Dynamite. It was a really cool opportunity. I’m just super grateful that I got to get that opportunity and that I made the most of it and even got the victory over Jericho.”
Bruce Prichard on WWE Attempting to Bring Back Steve Austin After He Walked Out
During the WWE RAW show on June 10, 2002, Steve Austin famously announced his departure from WWE. Austin had been dissatisfied for a number of months with the creative direction taken by both the company and his character. The final straw for him was when he was asked to lose to Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match that was taking place on that night’s show.
New Segments Revealed For AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Updated Line-Up
Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson will appear live in separate segments on next Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Danielson will speak as he pursues AEW World Champion MJF. Starks’ appearance comes just one week after MJF retained the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring with a low blow in the Winner Takes All main event at Winter Is Coming. After the match, Danielson came out and chased MJF away before raising Starks’ hand in the air to bring the show to a close.
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 12/17/2022
On Saturday, AEW taped two sessions of their weekly Dark series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Here are full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:. Kenny Omega (w/ Michael Nakazawa) defeated Hagane Shinno. Angelico & Chaos Project defeated Jay Marti, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. Post-match, Tony Schiavone interviewed the winning...
Booker T Shoots Down Idea of Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39
The possibility of Steve Austin returning to the ring is still being discussed. A match between Roman Reigns and Austin, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, would be a bad idea. Austin was offered a match at WrestleMania 39, but it is unknown if he accepted. Booker T...
