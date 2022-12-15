"Inslee proclaimed the event an emergency, opening state funding for communities to help get back to normal."............oh I bet that's what its opening it up for. surely it will be graciously allocated the same way the red cross allocates it, "$1 for the cause, $9 for me" mentality?
I've lived under the whip of failed governors before,, but Inslee is the worst FAILURE to date. Why didn't he declare the weather emergency DURING the emergency? Additionally, most people don't take responsibility for their own safety and well-being insofar as being pre-prepared for bad weather. Things like even a low wattage generator can add a modicum of comfort. Keeping a stock of long shelf life food and water. A 60-90 day supply of essential medications. Alternate cooking and heating devices. It doesn't have to break your bank to be prepared.
i would have hoped that by now. nearly a month later most would have been back to normal by now. why did he wait so long. there cant be many who need this now but many who could have used it a month ago.
