Salvation Army of the Quad Cities needs your help for its red kettle campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For over 100 years, the red kettle has been an icon of the Salvation Army. Over the years, many people have stood in front of stores, ringing bells to raise money to help those in need around the community. The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities...
Salvation Army officer sleeping in red kettle until yearly goal is reached
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine County Salvation Army is still about $70,000 away from reaching its annual Christmastime fundraiser. The red kettle campaign has been a tradition for more than 100 years, and everywhere you look, there is a sign of it during this time of year. In fact,...
Annual memorial brings awareness to homelessness on winter solstice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council and Humility Homes paired with Zion Lutheran Church to hold their annual homeless memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The memorial aims to bring hope, healing and remembrance to those experiencing homelessness and those who lost their lives in the...
After a 5 year lull, white Christmas arrives in the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — It's a Christmas miracle! After what seems like an eternity, a blanket of snow has returned to the Quad Cities just in time for the upcoming Christmas weekend. The elusive snow has somehow escaped falling on Christmas Day since 2017, and even then we only had...
Quad Cities airport staff constantly working to keep runways clear of snow
MOLINE, Ill. — Travelers are facing a lot of delays and cancellations with Thursday's snow storm. That included several delays and a few cancellations at the Quad Cities International Airport. Some of those delays and cancellations came in the late morning and early afternoon Thursday, but mostly affected flights leaving the Quad Cities, according to flight tracking data on the airport's website.
Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition
THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
$224K raised for River Bend Food Bank to meet emergency needs for the winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over a dozen Quad Cities organizations worked together to help River Bend Food Bank get the resources it needs to help people this winter. The food bank was given a donation of $224,000 by the coalition, which had set a joint goal of $200K that it exceeded in just two weeks.
Snow emergencies issued across the Quad Cities area
MOLINE, Ill. — While we're all for having a white Christmas this year, we will have to sacrifice parking on public roads to make sure crews can clean them up safely during and following this week's winter storm. That's why towns and cities in the Quad Cities area are...
Salt and the storm: How plow drivers are keeping the Quad Cities roads clear
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities is expecting the first winter storm of 2022 to hit on Dec. 22. With everyone preparing for the snow, bitter cold and high winds, city plow drivers are also gearing up to keep the roads clear. A key tool for battling snow and...
'I don't want to leave anyone out' | Kinna's House of Love creates care packages for people in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinna's House of Love CEO & President Luekinna Hodges is working hard alongside her team to make care packages for people in need. The bags were filled with winter clothing and hygiene products. "When I try to help them, they say they feel like nobody cares,"...
Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
Winter storm brings slick road conditions to eastern Iowa, western Illinois
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. Folks in the Quad Cities are preparing for a winter storm to hit just ahead of Christmas weekend. StormTrack8 has been watching the system's development and is ready to provide you with real-time updates as the storm moves through the area.
'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
Airlines offering waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm
MOLINE, Ill. — The weather outside is about to get pretty frightful, especially for those who are hoping to catch a flight in or out of the Quad Cities International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend. That's why several airlines are already offering travel vouchers. As of Tuesday morning, the...
Road conditions deteriorating as winter storm rolls through Quad Cities
Even though no more snow is expected to fall, the wind is expected to blow it all around. We also take a look at the QC International tarmac.
Robotic tool helping doctors detect lung cancer at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport
Diagnosing lung cancer requires a biopsy of lung nodules that are often difficult to reach with a traditional tool. This robotic device does it with ease.
'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm
MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow. The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
