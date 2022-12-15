ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

Annual memorial brings awareness to homelessness on winter solstice

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council and Humility Homes paired with Zion Lutheran Church to hold their annual homeless memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The memorial aims to bring hope, healing and remembrance to those experiencing homelessness and those who lost their lives in the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

After a 5 year lull, white Christmas arrives in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's a Christmas miracle! After what seems like an eternity, a blanket of snow has returned to the Quad Cities just in time for the upcoming Christmas weekend. The elusive snow has somehow escaped falling on Christmas Day since 2017, and even then we only had...
WQAD

Quad Cities airport staff constantly working to keep runways clear of snow

MOLINE, Ill. — Travelers are facing a lot of delays and cancellations with Thursday's snow storm. That included several delays and a few cancellations at the Quad Cities International Airport. Some of those delays and cancellations came in the late morning and early afternoon Thursday, but mostly affected flights leaving the Quad Cities, according to flight tracking data on the airport's website.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WQAD

Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition

THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
THOMSON, IL
WQAD

Snow emergencies issued across the Quad Cities area

MOLINE, Ill. — While we're all for having a white Christmas this year, we will have to sacrifice parking on public roads to make sure crews can clean them up safely during and following this week's winter storm. That's why towns and cities in the Quad Cities area are...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Winter storm brings slick road conditions to eastern Iowa, western Illinois

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. Folks in the Quad Cities are preparing for a winter storm to hit just ahead of Christmas weekend. StormTrack8 has been watching the system's development and is ready to provide you with real-time updates as the storm moves through the area.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Airlines offering waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MOLINE, Ill. — The weather outside is about to get pretty frightful, especially for those who are hoping to catch a flight in or out of the Quad Cities International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend. That's why several airlines are already offering travel vouchers. As of Tuesday morning, the...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm

MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow. The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Quad Cities local news

