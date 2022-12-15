Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Report - A New Subaru Forester Turbo And Why It Makes Sense Now
Would you buy a 2024 Subaru Forester if a turbocharged engine were available? A new report says it could be coming. Check out the details here. The next-generation Subaru Forester needs two things to be one of the top picks for compact SUV shoppers. The 2023 Forester was the number-one-selling model in Subaru of America's all-wheel-drive lineup. Forester has dropped to third in total sales for the Camden, N.J. automaker.
torquenews.com
How Safe Is The Subaru Crosstrek? Zane Says It Saved His Life In A Head-On Crash
How safe is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek? Check out a horrific head-on accident and how the driver says the subcompact SUV saved his life. Is the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek the safest compact SUV you can buy? The Crosstrek gets the highest score from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). But what would happen if the unthinkable happens; a head-on collision with another vehicle?
torquenews.com
Ford Escape Among Only Two Small SUVs To Get IIHS Good Rating
Ford's Escape has received a Good Rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The Escape is only one of two small SUVs to win this award. The new Ford Escapeis the perfect getaway vehicle to conquer daily adventures, has earned an overall Good rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after successfully completing updated front overlap crash testing.
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
torquenews.com
Giga Berlin Reaches 3K Model Y Production Per Week
Tesla just announced that Giga Berlin just produced 3,000 Model Y vehicles this week. Giga Berlin continues to ramp production. Giga Berlin just reached a 3,000 per week production run rate on the Model Y, according to an announcement from Tesla's website. This is a great accomplishment, considering that Giga Berlin just got started this year.
torquenews.com
Can a Tesla Withstand the Force of a Giant Axe?
We have a video of a supposed Tesla vehicle that was used in a test to see if it could withstand a giant axe. Let's see what the results are. We found a video where a supposed Tesla vehicle was pitted against a giant axe to see if the Tesla could withstand the force of a giant axe coming down on it. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety and durability, so you might be wondering how the Tesla fared in this case.
torquenews.com
Revolutionary Electric Motors From German ZF: Smarter, Cheaper and Greener
According to German manufacturer ZF, its new electric motors are superior in every way to those developed by in-house manufacturers, including Tesla, NIO, Porsche, and Nissan. As of 2025, ZF will begin to market its new line of electric motors that include a new design of the motor-generator and the rest of the components that make up the power train. The complete system is made up of the transmission, the inverter - with the power electronics that handle alternating and continuous current - and the software that integrates the entire lot. The set offers a format and specifications superior to those that can be developed internally by all other automobile manufacturers, according to ZF.
torquenews.com
PepsiCo Plans to Launch 100 Tesla Semis in 2023
There is news out that PepsiCo is going to launch 100 Tesla Semis in 2023 for delivers to customers like Walmart. What does this mean for Tesla?. PepsiCo is going to launch 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, according to Reuters and these semis will make deliveries to PepsiCo customers like Walmart. This is according to PepsiCo and its supply chain revealing this information.
torquenews.com
Cheap Jackstands Pitted Against Expensive Ones
Does the old adage “You get what you pay for” apply to something as simple as a pair of jackstands that range in price from $31 to over $200? Find out now whether price does make a big difference in quality and safety when it comes to jackstands. The answer might surprise you and will help you rethink your next jackstand purchase.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sweetens the Deal for Discounts on Its Vehicles
Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles bought in December of 2022. Now, there is another big discount they are adding. Tesla has sweetened the offers for its vehicles in December of 2022. However, this deal is time sensitive. Tesla is offering 10,000 super charger miles for Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y vehicles until December 31, 2022. This is in addition to the $3,750 credit Tesla is offering.
