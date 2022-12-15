ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Devils players and alumni visited patients and staff at all RWJBarnabas Health hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 8. Caption 1: At Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, New Jersey Devils, from left, Erik Haula, Jack Hughes, Miles Wood and Mackenzie Blackwood are reunited with 13-year-old pediatric cancer survivor Grace Eline. Eline was signed to a one-day contract by the New Jersey Devils in 2019, and was honored at Prudential Center during Hockey Fights Cancer Night in 2019.

