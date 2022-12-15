Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville holds annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Like a scene ripped from a holiday classic, Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano passed out bags of a holiday favorite, chestnuts roasted over an open fire, at Belleville’s annual Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular on Dec. 10. An estimated 3,000 people joined to sing carols, play games, make crafts and enjoy hot chocolate, according to a Belleville press release.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington Christmas tree-lighting ceremony goes above and beyond
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in Irvington on Wednesday, Dec. 7, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Tony Vauss, the event included an inflatable snowman bounce house, an ice skating rink, a train ride for children, food, and toy giveaways accompanied by a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Speakers included state Sen. Renee Burgess, Council President Jamillah Beasley and Councilwoman October Hudley.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange TC, residents discuss merits of hybrid meetings
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several residents attended the Dec. 6 meeting of the West Orange Township Council to argue in favor of the council continuing to offer its meetings via Zoom; of the seven speakers on this topic, only one attended the meeting in person. The continuation of hybrid...
essexnewsdaily.com
Winter choral concert rings in the holidays at West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual winter choral concert rang in the holidays at West Orange High School on Dec. 8, brightening spirits and highlighting the talent that comprises the music department. Several highlights punctuated the evening, including a step performance during “White Winter Hymnal”; a clever tongue-in-cheek version...
essexnewsdaily.com
JESPY House holds employer partnership breakfast
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Current and prospective employers joined JESPY House’s Work Readiness and Employment Engagement Department for an informative employer partnership breakfast on Dec. 8. The gathering, which was held at Elitist Coffee in South Orange, was a perfect opportunity for employers to network, share information and learn more about JESPY’s employment program and JESPY client employees.
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och Academy announces Golden Path Grant for upcoming school year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy has announced the Golden Path Grant, which is open to new students entering middle or high school from a public or independent school, for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible students will receive a tuition reduction of $18,000 for the first year and $9,000 for the second year. In subsequent years, Golden Path Grant families can apply for any other tuition support program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS’ Alex Benkert nets 7 goals in Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield hockey victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School sophomore Alex Benkert scored a program-record seven goals to lead the Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield high school ice hockey team to a 12-3 win over Kearny–North Arlington–Secaucus on Monday, Dec. 12, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield improved to a 1-1...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville SAL raises $6,000 to help local boy fight cancer
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Following a fundraiser held in August, Belleville’s Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 presented a check to 9-year old Alex, who recently went into remission from leukemia. SAL 105 raised $6,000 to help with his family’s medical expenses. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Alex...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange promotes police captain to safety director
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and public safety Chairperson Amy Lewis announced the appointment of a new public safety director and the promotion of three individuals to acting deputy chief of police on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the East Orange Police Department. Police Capt....
essexnewsdaily.com
Kulanu launches expansion, announces partnerships with Touro and NCSY
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Building on its local success, Kulanu, a MetroWest NJ–based afterschool program for Jewish teens who are not attending a Jewish day school, will be expanding, as well as partnering with NCSY and providing academic programs from Touro University. Kulanu, a nonprofit organization, was launched...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield mourns death of former councilwoman, Patricia Ritchings
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Patricia Ritchings, 59, a former Bloomfield 3rd Ward councilwoman and, by every account, an uncommon public servant, died Dec. 2, at her Maolis Avenue home, surrounded by family, after a long standoff with cancer. Ritchings wore several public hats. She was a founding member, in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Man from Orange admits bribing mail carriers to steal postal arrow keys
NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man admitted his role in a scheme to bribe mail carriers to steal postal arrow keys used to unlock mail receptacles and to use stolen items from the mail to fraudulently obtain funds from banks, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Dec. 14.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ brings dance fusion to NJPAC
NEWARK, NJ — South Bronx hip-hop meets Russian romanticism at NJPAC this Saturday, Dec. 17, when the 10th anniversary edition of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is performed at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Kurtis Blow, 63, a founding father of hip-hop and the show’s master of ceremonies, recently spoke to Worrall Community Newspapers about hip-hop and what’s in store for the audience.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ Transit board approves critical maintenance of dual-powered locomotives
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 14, NJ Transit’s board of directors approved a contract to perform key state-of-good-repair maintenance on the engines of the ALP-45 locomotive fleet. The engine overhauls will allow the locomotives to maintain their current EPA Tier III emissions standards and continue the environmental benefits they provide compared to the older locomotives they replaced.
essexnewsdaily.com
New Jersey Devils visit hospitals in Belleville, Newark and Livingston
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — New Jersey Devils players and alumni visited patients and staff at all RWJBarnabas Health hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 8. Caption 1: At Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, New Jersey Devils, from left, Erik Haula, Jack Hughes, Miles Wood and Mackenzie Blackwood are reunited with 13-year-old pediatric cancer survivor Grace Eline. Eline was signed to a one-day contract by the New Jersey Devils in 2019, and was honored at Prudential Center during Hockey Fights Cancer Night in 2019.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. Famah Toure, Irvington senior defensive lineman. Adon Shuler, Irvington senior defensive back. Nasir Addison, Irvington senior defensive back. Vaboue Toure,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine
NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley. He will also hold the distinguished Robert C. and Laura C. Garrett Endowed Chair for the school of medicine dean. Boscamp had been interim dean of the school since the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team falls to Columbia in season opener
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to Columbia 70-55 in the season opener at home on Thursday, Dec. 15. Senior guard Uche Anywanu had 16 points and six rebounds, and senior guard Amare Battice had 14 points for the Bengals. Junior forward Shariff Brown had 9 points and five rebounds, and senior guard Shayne Hinton had 7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man convicted of murder by Essex County jury
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 13 that an Essex County jury has convicted Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Fred Sims, of Newark. On Feb. 7, 2019, Watson was distributing cocaine and heroin...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football players garner all–Essex County accolades
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School football players Zhamir Rowan, Steve Memo, Henry Aaron and Max Gigante, all juniors, earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5 and Non-Public A honors, as selected by the county coaches. Rowan, a defensive back, and Memo made the...
