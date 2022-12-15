Read full article on original website
Related
High On Life Has No Problem Crossing This Invisible Line
The video game industry is no stranger to controversy. From characters deemed offensive or inappropriate to features that drew the ire of fans and critics, conflict is quite common. There are also those games and developers that seek to push the limits and redefine what is acceptable in the medium. In the '90s, the "Mortal Kombat" franchise tested the boundaries of violence and gore in games. More recently, games have been introducing more nudity and sexual elements with mixed results. One unspoken rule that is seemingly never crossed in mainstream games, however, is that children are off limits when it comes to violence.
The Element Of High On Life That Has Critics Divided
"High on Life," the latest madcap title from Squanch Games/"Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland, is a game with a unique take on a classic genre. "High on Life" is a first-person shooter in which weapons are more than just tools of destruction. Every weapon the player comes across in "High on Life" is sentient and frequently converses with the player. This concept may sound a bit too silly at first, but it fits right into Squanch Games' imaginative sci-fi sensibilities.
High On Life: How To Watch Tammy And The T-Rex
The humor in "High on Life" has divided some critics, but fans of "Rick and Morty" co-creator and Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland's work know that he has a tendency to combine the irreverent with the ridiculous, and a lot of that unique humor comes to light in "High on Life." The game hinges on the concept that aliens have begun selling humans to be consumed as drugs and that the protagonist and their trusty sentient pistol have to stop them. Just as you might expect in a world this chaotic, there are a lot of detours and interesting NPCs to engage with along the way.
What Happens If You Kill 5-Torg In High On Life?
"High on Life" features a few sections where players can make choices to decide other characters' fates. One of these involves the crime boss 5-Torg, and it comes pretty early in the game. Players will have the choice to either kill the criminal on the spot or spare her. But how does it affect the highly divisive game if players choose to eliminate 5-Torg early on?
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
Fans Split Over High On Life's Dig At Video Game Critics
Some of the most commonly criticized parts of "High on Life" dialogue comes from its meta-comedy, jokes that break the fourth wall and reference itself as a video game, like when players stab Gene. One line in particular has been drawing a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. After the player comes across yet another pipe during a repetitive sequence, Roiland's character Kenny shoulds out the "lazy game development" and calls on prominent gaming news outlets Kotaku, Polygon, and IGN to "knock us down a couple points."
Fortnite: How To Find The Cozy Lodge And Get Pizza
It's the Holiday Season and per tradition, "Fortnite" has opened up the Cozy Lounge to players looking to relax during this chaotic time of year. And as an added bonus, players can even enjoy some pizza. From December 13 until January 3, "Fortnite" will host its annual "Winterfest" event. During...
How To Find And Use Bottle Caps In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" changed the game in some ways. The overworld and raids have made it easier than ever to find the Pokémon a player wants, and tailoring Pokémon to meet specific team needs is also pretty easy to do. While there are overpowered Pokémon and strongest/weakest Pokémon, many of the creatures can be used competitively regardless of the meta. In part, items help players craft these "perfect" Pokémon.
The Sega Saturn Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
When people think about the failed SEGA Saturn, titles like "SEGA Rally Championship" and "Nights into Dreams" are among the games that often come to mind. Among those that often don't, on the other hand, is actually the console's longest game. Within the wider gaming community, this 1997 JPRG is perhaps the SEGA Saturn's best-kept secret that offers a lengthy experience on par with the RPGs of today.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
How To Play Forspoken Right Now
"Forspoken," the upcoming RPG from Square Enix, has plenty of gamers excited for the heart-pounding action and impressive world shown in trailers and gameplay. The game centers around Frey, a woman from New York City that gets transported to the world of Athia, where magical and terrifying creatures exist. Whether you get the eDigital Deluxe Edition or the plain jane version of the game, the game's release date is January 24, 2023. However, there's a way that some players are accessing the game earlier.
God Of War Ragnarok: How To Defeat The Ormr At Dragon Beach
Fans hoping for answers to some of the biggest unanswered questions after "God of War: Ragnarok" may be disappointed to learn that the game has no DLC plans. Sad as that may be, beating "God of War: Ragnarok" could take players well over 40 hours — especially if players are doing their best to hunt down each one of the game's many collectibles, such as the barking lizards known as Ormr.
You're Running Out Of Time To Catch One Of Pokémon's Best
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" both offer players a wide variety of Pokémon to catch in the wild. However, one of them will soon be gone so it's best you hurry. If you've been playing "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" since the beginning, you might've noticed that the games have been featuring a raid event called "Charizard the Unrivaled." In this special 7-star raid, players have the opportunity at catching a special level 100 Charizard to add to their collection of Pokémon. Because it's a 7-star raid — the hardest raid level in the game — this is considered to be endgame content and should only be attempted with high-level Pokémon — which shouldn't be a problem with the right EXP hack.
How Fans Are Making Their Choice Of Christopher Judge As Kratos Well-Known
The internet just can't seem to get enough of Christopher Judge. Ever since "God of War Ragnarök" hit shelves, critics and fans have praised Judge's performance as the bloodthirsty God of War Kratos — so much so that Judge won the Best Performance award at the 2022 Game Awards, which was presented to him by Al Pacino. And upon receiving his award, Judge gave a moving acceptance speech that further captured the hearts of many fans.
Can You Save Eugene In Choo-Choo Charles?
"Choo-Choo Charles" gives monster hunters and fans of survival horror a whole new kind of villain to fear. The titular monster is a train-spider hybrid of terrifying proportions and evil intent. Throughout a playthrough, Charles will chase the protagonist across an island, looking for blood and horrifying the locals. Perhaps the most terrible thing Charles does over the course of the game, however, is kill the kind and helpful Eugene.
We Could Be Waiting A While For The Steam Deck 2
When Valve first announced the Steam Deck, its portable device that promised to bring PC gaming to handheld, many were understandably skeptical. But, once the Steam Deck got into the hands of gamers, it was praised for its power, portability, and form. Gamers also enjoyed the flexibility of the device and the plethora of cool features that made it stand apart from its competitors. Despite this, some gamers still had a few nitpicky complaints about the device.
Christopher Judge Had Even More To Say At The Game Awards
It was easy to predict that "God of War: Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring" would dominate the 2022 Game Awards, but the show had much more to offer than just awards. The event surprised fans with the announcements of the long-awaited sequels "Death Stranding 2" and "Armored Core 6." However, nobody could have predicted any of the show's wilder moments, as none of them had to do with game reveals.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0