3 Cowboys to blame after overtime loss to Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys fumbled away a surefire win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Here are three Cowboys most to blame for the loss. The Dallas Cowboys were in a position where they could have continued to gain ground and challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title. All they had to do was defeat the 5-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don't Expect More Mayfield Magic on Monday Night Football for Rams vs. Packers

The L.A. Rams picked up Baker Mayfield on the Tuesday before Week 14, and won with him under center in an unbelievable comeback victory two days later. Armed with a mini-bye week, the Rams now head to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who actually come off a full bye heading into their Week 15 matchup at home on the "frozen tundra" of Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR

The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16

The semifinals are coming up in the fantasy football playoffs. These five players could help you pick up a win in Week 16. The fantasy football playoffs are well underway and there has been a lot of drama in the first round of the playoffs this week. Explosive performances from teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts led to some interesting weekly winners in the fantasy game.
Patriots radio broadcast fed up with ‘dumbest’ team ever after last-second defeat (Video)

The New England Patriots suffered a humiliating last-second defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the radio team was fed up. A Jakobi Meyers last-second lateral — when the Patriots were tied with the Raiders, mind you — quickly turned into a debilitating mistake. Said lateral did not reach its intended receivers, as Chandler Jones made a play on the ball and scored a defensive touchdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
3 ways the refs tried to screw the Vikings and failed

The referees tried their hardest to keep the Vikings from pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history, but they ultimately failed. For most of Saturday’s game between the Vikings and the Colts, it looked like it just wasn’t Minnesota’s day. The home team fell behind early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 NFL coaches who need to updated their resume after Week 15

These three NFL coaches didn’t do themselves any favors after their team’s performances in Week 15. Week 15 of the NFL season is almost in the books, and there was plenty of worthy storylines this week. From the Minnesota Vikings overcoming a 33-0 deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts to the Buffalo Bills beating the Miami Dolphins in a snow globe game.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Jakobi Meyers explains lateral decision in Patriots’ disastrous final play vs. Raiders

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers explained his ill-fated lateral decision against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season has been a doozy. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings had the biggest comeback in NFL history after beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Then on Sunday, the New England Patriots lost in the most unimaginable way ever.
