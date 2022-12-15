Read full article on original website
3 Cowboys to blame after overtime loss to Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fumbled away a surefire win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Here are three Cowboys most to blame for the loss. The Dallas Cowboys were in a position where they could have continued to gain ground and challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title. All they had to do was defeat the 5-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fire Mike Tomlin? Please, Steelers stars know exactly what they’re playing for
Pittsburgh Steelers fans always want accountability, which is exactly what their head coach preaches. Now isn’t the time to fire Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has earned the benefit of the doubt and then some. While Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, back when Ben Roethlisberger was at...
3 Colts to blame after blowing largest lead in NFL history
The Indianapolis Colts hold the distinction of blowing the largest lead in NFL history after losing 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings. Hare three members of the team most to blame. The Indianapolis Colts had the chance to pull off a huge upset in Week 15, hoping to keep their slim...
Don't Expect More Mayfield Magic on Monday Night Football for Rams vs. Packers
The L.A. Rams picked up Baker Mayfield on the Tuesday before Week 14, and won with him under center in an unbelievable comeback victory two days later. Armed with a mini-bye week, the Rams now head to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who actually come off a full bye heading into their Week 15 matchup at home on the "frozen tundra" of Lambeau Field.
Predicting the rest of the Cowboys 2022 schedule, playoff positioning
The Dallas Cowboys are in the thick of the stretch run. Here is a prediction for how they will fare and a look at their first round in the 2022 playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys have, once again, entered the stretch run as one of the more formidable and complete teams in the NFL.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 16
The semifinals are coming up in the fantasy football playoffs. These five players could help you pick up a win in Week 16. The fantasy football playoffs are well underway and there has been a lot of drama in the first round of the playoffs this week. Explosive performances from teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts led to some interesting weekly winners in the fantasy game.
Patriots radio broadcast fed up with ‘dumbest’ team ever after last-second defeat (Video)
The New England Patriots suffered a humiliating last-second defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the radio team was fed up. A Jakobi Meyers last-second lateral — when the Patriots were tied with the Raiders, mind you — quickly turned into a debilitating mistake. Said lateral did not reach its intended receivers, as Chandler Jones made a play on the ball and scored a defensive touchdown.
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders on SNF
The NFC playoff picture cleared up a bit with the Giants win over the Commanders, which clinched the playoffs for the Cowboys. The New York Giants just did the Dallas Cowboys a huge favor. With a Giants win over the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys clinched the playoffs...
3 ways the refs tried to screw the Vikings and failed
The referees tried their hardest to keep the Vikings from pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history, but they ultimately failed. For most of Saturday’s game between the Vikings and the Colts, it looked like it just wasn’t Minnesota’s day. The home team fell behind early...
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Bucs blow 17-point lead to Bengals
Here’s an updated look at the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after the Buccaneers lost again in Week 15 games. We are inching closer to a world where a team with a losing record wins the NFC South — again. It’s not the first time...
Giants celebrate long-awaited primetime win over Commanders: Best memes and tweets
The New York Giants hadn’t won a primetime game in 11 tries so they celebrated their Sunday Night Football victory over the Commanders with zeal. Sunday Night Football had a lot on the line. It’s no wonder New York decided to enjoy their win to the fullest. For...
Mohamed Sanu makes his pitch for the Chiefs to sign him
Mohamed Sanu makes his pitch for the Chiefs to sign him. Following Week 15, we might start to see some teams continue to round out their roster with veteran free agents as the playoffs inch closer. Recently, we’ve seen guys like Cole Beasley and T.Y. Hilton find homes with the...
Commanders screwed by horrendous missed DPI on Giants: Best memes and tweets
The refs denied the Washington Commanders the chance to force overtime with the Giants on a miserable missed pass interference call. NFL refs are human. Sometimes too human. If you’re a Commanders fan, they’re sometimes blind as well. That’s the only explanation for the referees not throwing a...
3 NFL coaches who need to updated their resume after Week 15
These three NFL coaches didn’t do themselves any favors after their team’s performances in Week 15. Week 15 of the NFL season is almost in the books, and there was plenty of worthy storylines this week. From the Minnesota Vikings overcoming a 33-0 deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts to the Buffalo Bills beating the Miami Dolphins in a snow globe game.
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Jakobi Meyers explains lateral decision in Patriots’ disastrous final play vs. Raiders
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers explained his ill-fated lateral decision against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season has been a doozy. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings had the biggest comeback in NFL history after beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime after trailing 33-0 at halftime. Then on Sunday, the New England Patriots lost in the most unimaginable way ever.
Bucs Twitter eviscerates team as Tampa Bay self-destructs in second half
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are falling hard and beating themselves, letting a 14-point lead slip away in a single quarter. It’s a challenge to describe what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been witness to against the Cincinnati Bengals, but USA Today’s Luke Easterling put it rather succinctly.
Mac Jones clearly upset with coaching staff over horribly-timed timeout that nixed a touchdown
Mac Jones was not having it today with New England Patriots offensive play caller Matt Patricia. There were no giggles to be had for the ole gigglemeister Mac Jones, as the New England Patriots quarterback was battery-throwing mad after Matt Patricia and the rest of the offensive coaching staff decided to call a timeout at the worst possible time.
Commanders fan rushes the field and gets trucked by security (Video)
A Washington Commanders fan who made it onto the field during the Giants game took a big hit when he got sandwiched by security. The Commanders welcomed the Giants to Washington for Sunday Night Football and one fan wasn’t content to simply watch from the stands. He had to...
