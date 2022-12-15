Read full article on original website
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
KCTV 5
Driver who hit child getting off bus in Excelsior Springs found & arrested, police say
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have located and arrested the driver who hit a young boy getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs on Thursday. The 7 year old was leaving the bus, on West 92 Highway near Cameron Road, when he was struck by a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup, which then fled the scene northbound on U.S. 69 Highway.
Man dead in overnight homicide at Independence apartment complex
A man is dead after an overnight homicide at an apartment complex in Independence.
KCTV 5
Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
One dead in overnight shooting in Independence
The Independence Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.
KCTV 5
Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue. Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
KCPD searching for missing teen who was last seen Thursday
The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public's help in searching for a missing teen, Tarronee Burris, who was last seen Thursday morning.
KMZU
Suspect in custody for Excelsior Springs hit-and-run incident
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident that involved a child getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs Thursday afternoon say a suspect has been located and taken into custody. Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd says a 7-year-old boy was struck by the driver of a late...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
KCTV 5
Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.
Two people killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people have died after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Clay County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. Highway Patrol says 73-year-old James Massa crossed the centerline of the road and hit the car of 88-year-old Victoria Kohler. The post Two people killed in Clay County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 killed in crash Saturday in Clay County
Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street in Clay County.
Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
KCTV 5
Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian struck crossing Noland Road dies
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian struck Wednesday night while crossing Noland Road has died. The Independence Police Department is investigating. The pedestrian was crossing Noland Road at the intersection of Lynn Court when he was struck by a Buick turning south onto Noland Road from Lynn Court. Police said...
KCTV 5
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
KCTV 5
Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KMZU
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
