Independence, MO

KCTV 5

KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Second person charged in relation to shooting at KCI that injured officer

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A second person was charged in relation to a shooting that injured two officers at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning. Kevin Bloom, 40, was charged in Platte County with third-degree assault as well as resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue. Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Suspect in custody for Excelsior Springs hit-and-run incident

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. - Authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident that involved a child getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs Thursday afternoon say a suspect has been located and taken into custody. Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd says a 7-year-old boy was struck by the driver of a late...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.
BELTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people have died after a crash on Saturday afternoon in Clay County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 2:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. Highway Patrol says 73-year-old James Massa crossed the centerline of the road and hit the car of 88-year-old Victoria Kohler. The post Two people killed in Clay County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving

BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian struck crossing Noland Road dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian struck Wednesday night while crossing Noland Road has died. The Independence Police Department is investigating. The pedestrian was crossing Noland Road at the intersection of Lynn Court when he was struck by a Buick turning south onto Noland Road from Lynn Court. Police said...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson

CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
LAWSON, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO

