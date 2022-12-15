Read full article on original website
Related
On The Money — Biden gives Congress more time on funding deal
Congress has a few more days to figure out a way to avert a shutdown. We’ll also look at divides among Senate Republicans over cannabis banking and how America feels about the likelihood of a recession. 💉 But first, some encouraging news about COVID-19 boosters. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything…
khn.org
Defense Bill That Scraps Military Covid Vaccine Mandate Heads To Biden
The Senate passed the $858 billion defense authorization bill Thursday by a 83-11 vote. The package now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who has objected to its removal of the covid vaccination requirement for the U.S. military. The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to an $858...
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
Is Legislation to Safeguard Americans Against Superbugs a Boondoggle or Breakthrough?. While supporters cheer the PASTEUR Act as an essential strategy to stem the rise of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, critics call it a multibillion-dollar giveaway to Big Pharma. (Liz Szabo and Arthur Allen, 12/17 ) In a city plagued by gun...
khn.org
Democratic Senators Push To Protect IVF After Dobbs Decision
News outlets report on efforts by Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Patty Murray, plus Democratic Rep. Susan Wild, to push legislation protecting access to reproductive technology. Separately, Texas has released a long-awaited maternal mortality report, which shows most of the deaths in 2019 were preventable. Democratic senators are trying to legally...
Senate passes annual defense spending bill
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than Mr. Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year's bill as lawmakers look to account for inflation and boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department's civilian workforce.The Senate passed the defense policy bill by a...
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Why the issue of crime didn’t deliver for Republicans in the midterms
While crime was ranked as a key issue in exit polls among voters and one that Republicans leaned on heavily during the midterms, the issue didn’t translate into the kind of wins the party expected on election night. Still, members of the party credit Republican messaging on crime with helping the party notch several key…
khn.org
HIV Outbreak Persists as Officials Push Back Against Containment Efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing riverside homeless encampments, abandoned houses, and less traveled roads to help contain a lingering HIV outbreak that has disproportionately affected those who live on society’s margins. She shows up to build trust with those she encounters...
Congress Passes Bill to Rein in Conflicts of Interest for Consultants Such as McKinsey
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation, whose Senate sponsors cited ProPublica’s reporting on McKinsey’s conflicts in working for both the FDA and opioid makers like Purdue Pharma.
Sunday shows preview: Approaching end of Title 42 draws bipartisan ire; Senate passes defense spending bill
As the end of Title 42 approaches next week, the controversial Trump-era immigration policy is likely to dominate the Sunday talk shows circuit this weekend. The policy, which placed restrictions on asylum-seekers amid the coronavirus pandemic, is set to expire on Wednesday unless the Supreme Court intervenes. A federal judge struck down the rule in November, finding…
khn.org
Bill That Decriminalizes Fentanyl Test Strips Heads To Ohio Governor’s Desk
The measure is part of a sweeping criminal justice bill passed by the state legislature Thursday. In other news, Iowa has reached a $44 million settlement with Centene, one of its Medicaid service providers, over its billing practices. The bill, which received bipartisan support, also would decriminalize fentanyl test strips,...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: The 2024 matchup we can’t avoid
A TALE OF TWO CAMPAIGNS — Despite poll after poll showing Americans unenthused about a JOE BIDEN/DONALD TRUMP rematch in 2024, the current and former presidents are barreling toward the next campaign. And they’re taking notably different approaches, as several new stories revealed today. The voice in Biden’s...
khn.org
How Common Are Misdiagnoses? Study Finds 7.4 Million A Year In US ERs
While rare in the 130 million annual visits to the U.S. emergency departments, the study by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality estimates that diagnostic errors end in death for as many as 250,000 patients, while another 370,000 suffer serious harm. As many as 250,000 people die every year...
How Democrats face a conundrum when it comes to Biden
President Biden is riding high in a number of ways as he closes the door on 2022. He’s coming off a strong midterm election that saw his party gain a Senate seat and two governorships. Democrats lost the House majority but did much better than expected, ensuring the GOP’s majority in the next Congress will…
khn.org
Data Show That Net Drug Prices Fell, Surprisingly Thanks To Inflation
Stat reports on an analysis that shows even though drugmakers bumped wholesale prices 4.8% in the third quarter — more than in the same period last year — background inflation meant in net those prices fell by 3.1%. Also: AbbVie's lobbying, pulse oximeter fixes, another Alzheimer's treatment, and more.
Feds order review of power-grid security after attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday ordered a review of security standards at the nation’s far-flung electricity transmission network, following shootings at two electric substations in North Carolina that damaged equipment and caused more than 45,000 customers to lose power. The order by the Federal Energy Regulatory...
Comments / 0