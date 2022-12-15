Read full article on original website
Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know
Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
38% of Americans are confused by their medical bills: 4 things to know
Thirty-eight percent of Americans are confused by their medical bills, according to a Dec. 16 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. More than 2,000 Americans were asked to rate how confusing medical bills are on a scale of 1-5 — with 1 being not confusing at all and 5 being extremely confusing — according to the report. YouGov conducted the survey commissioned by Akasa March 9-14.
Ransomware attack may have breached data of 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries
CMS said a ransomware attack on a subcontractor may have affected as many as 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries and breached such personal data as Social Security numbers and bank account numbers. Healthcare Management Solutions, which processes Medicare eligibility, entitlement records and premium payments, experienced a ransomware attack Oct. 8, CMS said....
