domino
We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?
What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
My New Favorite 2-in-1 Knife Makes Meal Prep So Much Easier (It’s on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I think it was something along the lines of “This is the last one, I promise!” that I told my girlfriend after ripping open yet another cardboard package containing a sharp new addition to my already overflowing knife cabinet. (And, it’s a good thing she doesn’t read my articles, because this certainly is not the last one.) However, I just have to weather her mild annoyance unbridled fury, since — as I’ve recently learned — a massive cleaver is just too awesome not to have at my disposal.
Staub’s Newest Color Launch Will Go with Any Kitchen — And the Collection Is Already on Sale
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Quality cookware is invaluable in a kitchen, but it doesn’t have to come at the sacrifice of the carefully curated aesthetic you’ve implemented in the rest of your home — especially when Staub continues to launch pieces in such irresistible colors.
Score Great Jones’ Iconic Dutch Oven for Under $100 During Their Epic Flash Sale
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to cute, colorful, and functional kitchenware, there’s one brand that continually brings home the gold: Great Jones. Ever since the first time we tried the brand’s signature item, the Holy Sheet pan, back in 2019, well, we’ve been smitten. It’s not just that Great Jones’ goods making cooking and baking so much more fun — I mean, there’s no denying the cook and bakeware’s pop of color will add a zing of joy in any kitchen — we also find ourselves continuously relying on their Dutch oven, cake rounds, and muffin tins because of their high-quality materials and superior, innovative design. While we would gladly (and have in the past) take home a boatload of Great Jones finds at full price, the brand just gave us a little more incentive to re-up on our favorites (and get some as last minute gifts!) by hosting a limited-time Flash Sale. The sale is chock full of our favorite GJ products, each of which is $100 or less. It’s like the holidays have come early!
KitchenAid Has Epic Savings on Stand Mixers, Attachments, and Countertop Appliances — Here’s What to Buy ASAP
Have you found yourself embarking on some scrumptious and exciting baking projects lately? I don’t know, maybe you’ve decided to try your hand at some brown butter cinnamon roll cookie sandwiches, or maybe you’ve taken it upon yourself to supply your household with fresh, homemade doughnuts. Well, if that sounds like you, you’re in good company. The truth is, when the holidays roll around, you’ll find us setting up camp in the kitchen. Just ask our family members! They’re the ones dragging us away from our floured surfaces and preheated ovens when it’s bedtime.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
4 Costco Desserts You Should Buy For The Holidays Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!
The holiday season is finally here! What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with a limited-time dessert? We rounded up four seasonal, fan-favorite and delicious sweet treats that Costco fans can pick up this week (that might not appear in stores for long). Read on for a list of Costco desserts that you’ll want to try before the holidays officially arrive in just a few weeks.
4 Trader Joe’s Holiday Items You Should Buy Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!
The holiday season is finally here, and Trader Joe’s certainly knows how to celebrate with a plethora of seasonal treats and wintry-themed items! We rounded up four tasty, fan-favorite and on-theme products from the grocery store chain that you might want to stock up on now, before they’re gone.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
I’m a plus-size fashion pro – my simple tip helps cover belly fat and accentuates my waist
A PLUS-SIZE woman has shared with viewers her fashion tip that covers belly fat and accentuates her waistline. The TikTok creator gave viewers a glimpse into her closet in a video that has entertained audiences. TikTok creator McKayla, also known as @makingitmckayla on the platform, enjoys posting body-positive and fashion-related...
housebeautiful.com
6 Christmas decorations to make at home this year
Looking for clever ways to save money this Christmas? From festive flowers bouquets to foraged centrepieces, why not get creative and make your own handmade decorations. 'There's really no need to spend a fortune on Christmas decorations, and making your home look fabulous on a shoe-string can be fun for all the family,' Mary-Anne Da'Marzo, founder of Soho-based preserved flower shop, The Last Bunch, says.
housebeautiful.com
5 DIY ways to make your home smell like Christmas
Spread festive cheer by making your home smell like Christmas. Aromas of gingerbread, cinnamon, pine and peppermint are all hallmarks of the holiday season, so why not get your home smelling fantastically festive without breaking the bank. 'While you can buy candles and air fresheners to mimic these classic autumn...
The Ultimate Ingredient Duo for Fading Dark Spots — Fast and Naturally
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to fading dark spots, ingredients matter. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably tried facials, esthetician appointments, and every mask under the sun. Exploring skin care products can be both fun and frustrating, especially when […]
This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
Woman borrows vintage Christmas tree for 30 years, inherits house from relative who loaned her tree: 'It's finally home'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my grandparents always graced their home with a real Christmas tree. According to my mother, most of her family and friends had a real tree. She could think of only one exception.
These are the 'worst' holiday gifts, according to one survey – and why some think candles definitely should make the list
Cheap gifts and fruitcake are among the most unwanted gifts this Christmas, according to a market research survey.
The Kitchn
