Josh McDaniels has to be proud of his team… even if they got an early Christmas present Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders were on the winning end of what will go down as one of the craziest finishes in NFL history after New England threw away the game (literally). Rhamondre Stevenson kicked off the series of unfortunate events as the Patriots running back lateralled the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, despite being tied at 24-24 with the clock expired midplay. Meyers proceeded to launch the football backwards with the hopes of finding Mac Jones but instead connected with Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones — who proceeded to score and win the game for Las Vegas.

7 HOURS AGO