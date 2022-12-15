Read full article on original website
Related
Do Patriots Have Case Blaming Refs For Unimaginable Ending?
New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Bill Belichick Has Puzzling Response To Mac Jones Outburst Question
TUCSON, Ariz. — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spoke at length this week about Mac Jones’ recent penchant for in-game F-bombs. Bill Belichick had no interest in doing the same. The Patriots head coach shot down a series of questions Friday about his quarterback’s displays of emotion, saying...
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish
The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?
LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
How Dolphins, Ravens Losses Impact Patriots’ Playoff Picture
The Buffalo Bills inched closer to clinching an AFC East crown Saturday night, but in the process, they also improved the New England Patriots playoff picture. The Bills earned a 32-29 win in the final seconds over the Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium, which puts Miami in New England’s sights.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Devastating Loss To Raiders
LAS VEGAS – The Patriots nearly pulled off their best win of the season Sunday, then disaster struck at Allegiant Stadium. Deservedly trailing 17-3 at halftime, New England 21 unanswered points to take a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead against the Raiders. But Derek Carr orchestrated a game-tying drive in the final two minutes, punctuated by a controversial touchdown strike to Keelan Cole.
Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Crushing Last-Second Loss To Raiders
LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in heartbreaking, unprecedented fashion Sunday. Chandler Jones returned an ill-advised desperation lateral by Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers 48 yards for a walk-off game-winning touchdown as Josh McDaniels’ Raiders prevailed 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium. Meyers...
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Offensive Weapons Up; DBs In Trouble
LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots will get their two most important weapons back Sunday. But their cornerback depth will be tested against a talented Las Vegas Raiders offense. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both will play against Las Vegas after being listed as...
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Wants Bigger Role, Might Leave Without It
Jerod Mayo has explored coaching opportunities outside of New England in each of the last two offseasons. Don’t be surprised if this spring finally sees the 36-year-old leave the Patriots. Mayo interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy in 2021 and conducted interviews with both the Denver Broncos...
Patriots Wideout Disagrees With Controversial Raiders Touchdown
Count DeVante Parker among those who believed Keelan Cole did not get both feet down on his late touchdown against the Patriots. The New England wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to dispute Cole’s game-tying score, which came in the final minute of the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Josh McDaniels Reacts To ‘Most Insane Ending’ After Patriots-Raiders
Josh McDaniels, like so many others who watched the unspeakable conclusion to Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, couldn’t have ever pictured an NFL contest ending in such a manner. “I mean, this is football, the ball bounces crazy ways,” McDaniels told reporters...
Hear Josh McDaniels’ Speech To Raiders Following Unthinkable Win
Josh McDaniels has to be proud of his team… even if they got an early Christmas present Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders were on the winning end of what will go down as one of the craziest finishes in NFL history after New England threw away the game (literally). Rhamondre Stevenson kicked off the series of unfortunate events as the Patriots running back lateralled the ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, despite being tied at 24-24 with the clock expired midplay. Meyers proceeded to launch the football backwards with the hopes of finding Mac Jones but instead connected with Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones — who proceeded to score and win the game for Las Vegas.
Patriots Activate Christian Barmore, Put Starting Offensive Lineman On IR
While the New England Patriots are dealing with several injuries, they will get one key defensive reinforcement back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the path for him to suit up for the first time since a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Barmore missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.
Should Patriots Have Tried Hail Mary? Bill Belichick Gives Weird Answer
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots on Sunday suffered a disastrous, self-inflicted 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. A game that should’ve gone to overtime instead ended on a last-second Chandler Jones touchdown after a pair of ill-advised laterals by Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers. It’s easy...
ESPN Shares Bold Prediction For Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Game
Josh Jacobs has been tormenting opposing defenses all season long and he’s a big reason why the Raiders still have NFL playoff eligibility entering Week 15. ESPN doesn’t see the star running back lighting it up Sunday, though, which in turn would put the onus on Derek Carr to try and lead Las Vegas to a much-needed win over New England.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0