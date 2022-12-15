Read full article on original website
Water needs will be big topic for Hutch in coming years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —As Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher prepares to step aside for the permanent manager, Kendal Francis, there is still a lot of work to be done on water needs in the immediate area and what role, if any, Hutchinson can play in meeting that. "We have...
Unemployment still below 3% in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell for the month of November. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the jobless rate for the county fell one tenth of one percent to 2.8%. The jobless rate for the same period in 2021 was 2.4%. There were...
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Class filling up fast for business owners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — About half the spots are filled for the Growing Rural Businesses training StartUp Hutch is bringing to Reno County in January in collaboration with NetWork Kansas and the WSU Center for Entrepreneurship. The program will run for eight weeks on Thursday evenings, beginning January 26, from...
Hutchinson Community Foundation seeks grant applications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community Foundation is now accepting proposals for Youth Philanthropy Council and Charles E. Carey Memorial Fund grants. Each spring the Youth Philanthropy Council, made up of Reno County high school students, distributes approximately $5,000 in grants to youth-serving organizations from the Richard W. Dillon Memorial Fund for Youth Philanthropy.
McPherson teen hospitalized after rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Chanz C. Rosales, 18, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Salina. The car entered the center median,...
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
Reno Co. man dies in rollover
KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Karson B. Becker, 30, Pretty Prairie, was northbound on NE 150 Avenue at NE 50th Street. Becker ran the stop sign at the intersection and lost...
Emancipation Committee event canceled due to lack of interest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Committee posted on social media that their New Year's Dinner and Dance has been canceled because the interest received with a pre-sale ticket discount at $35 per person had a very low response. The event was designed to be a fundraiser to be...
New historical photographs at Reno County Courthouse
Hutchinson, Kan. – For those who enjoy looking at historic photographs of Hutchinson and Reno County, take a walk through the Reno County Courthouse to see 22 photographs printed from the Conard – Harmon Collection, owned by local residents Steve Harmon and Steve Conard. The final 24” x...
USDA program saving money at Kingman Co. grocery
NORWICH, Kan. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis announced on Thursday USDA is investing $479,553 in critical infrastructure to save energy across rural Kansas. “USDA Rural Development is expanding access to renewable energy infrastructure, creating good jobs and saving people money on...
Kansas man sentenced for killing girlfriend, 2 others in 2014
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man convicted of killing three people in Wichita in 2014 was finally sentenced Wednesday. Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen of Wichita to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In November, Nguyen pleaded...
Power outage Friday knocks Country 102.9 off air
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A power outage near Hutchinson has put more than 900 residents without electricity Friday morning, and knocked Country 102.9 off the air for about 45 minutes. Power went out around 9:15 a.m. Friday and was restored at 10 a.m.
🏀 Oklahoma State's Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night. Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson's 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.
🎙 Eagle Media Sports for Friday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports thursday night football last night. Rookie Brock Purdy threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49'ers win their first NFC West title since 2019 beating Seattle 21-13. The 49'ers have won seven straight. Their defense looks incredible.
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Basketball Goddard for non-league game
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will take their show on the road tonight as they travel to Goddard to take on the Lions. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the...
Model train open house Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Central Model Railroaders are holding their Grand Central Station Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event is at the regular clubhouse at 16 East 3rd in Hutchinson, where the public can watch the club's model trains operate on their own layouts at the clubhouse.
Newton City Commission talks about mayor changes
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission again discussed the idea of an independently elected mayor at their meeting Tuesday. Newton currently operates under a Commission-Manager form, with five elected at-large City Commissioners. City elections take place in the fall of odd-numbered years. The top two vote-getters are elected to four-year terms, and the third-place vote-getter serves a two-year term.
Hutchinson man bound over for trial in rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been bound over for trial on rape and other sex crime charges following a Dec. 13 preliminary hearing in Reno County District Court. The alleged victim, 13, was the primary witness in the rape case, concerning Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson, and the victim took the witness stand in Reno County District Court to deliver testimony on Tuesday.
Former Hutchinson police officer's rape case continued
Hutchinson, Kan. – Former Hutchinson police officer Todd Allen’s case has been pushed to next year. The formal charges filed against Allen include 17 felonies and seven misdemeanors. Allen was arrested August 17 and is charged with two counts of rape or alternative counts of aggravated sexual battery.
