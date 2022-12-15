ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ became relevant

By Krysyan Edler
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7c75_0jk0E0hK00
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. | Tony Avelar, Associated Press

San Francisco’s third-string quarterback Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start on Sunday and is looking for the second win of his career this week against the Seattle Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football.”

While Sunday was his first start, it wasn’t Purdy’s first taste of NFL action. He entered San Francisco’s Dec. 4 game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot during the 49ers’ opening drive. Purdy helped lead the team to a 33-17 win.

After Garoppolo’s injury, Purdy was the last man standing in the 49ers’ quarterback room. The 49ers had already lost starter Trey Lance , whom they drafted third overall in the 2021 draft, to a right ankle injury he sustained in the second game of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QkSm_0jk0E0hK00
Jed Jacobsohn, Associated Press

On Sunday, Purdy became the first quarterback to beat Tom Brady in his first NFL start, after throwing two touchdowns and rushing for another, according to ESPN . He has the chance to continue making history this season.

Related

Why is Brock Purdy ‘Mr. Irrelevant’?

Purdy was drafted No. 262 in the 2022 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers after playing four seasons for Iowa State. As the last pick of the draft, he was given the title of “Mr. Irrelevant,” a nickname that has been given to the last overall pick since 1976.

Former San Francisco 49ers receiver Paul Salata created the tradition by inviting the last pick and his family to “Irrelevant Week” in Newport Beach, California, according to NBC Sports . The festivities include a trip to Disneyland and the Lowsman Banquet, where Mr. Irrelevant is presented with the Lowsman Trophy, a parody of the coveted Heisman Trophy.

This month, Purdy became the first Mr. Irrelevant to complete a forward pass and to throw a touchdown pass in the regular season, according to Forbes .

If the 49ers stay on track and make it to the playoffs, Purdy would become the first quarterback selected in the final round since the draft moved to seven rounds in 1994 to start a playoff game and just the seventh to appear in a playoff game, according to NFL.com .

What are the 49ers saying about Brock Purdy?

In his postgame press conference on Sunday, defensive end Nick Bosa praised Purdy for his performance.

“We got a quarterback,” Bosa said. “I had a lot of confidence in him, but obviously, it’s the NFL, and you’ve got to go perform. And he did that pretty darn good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qiluc_0jk0E0hK00
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks at a news conference after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. | Jed Jacobsohn, Associated Press

Despite entering the season not expecting Purdy to start this season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan emphasized the confidence he and the team had in Purdy ahead of the game.

“He reacts and runs around and makes some plays, and that’s how he played in college and that’s how he’s been so far in the league,” Shanahan said. “I’m just happy that he was able to go out there and perform at the level a lot of us thought that he was capable of.”

Praise of Purdy’s performance extended outside the 49ers locker room. On ESPN’s “First Take,” Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin said he believes Purdy can take the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

“When I first saw him last week, he had Tom Brady vibes,” he said. “It’s Purdy, it’s that offensive genius they have in Kyle Shanahan, it’s the system, and it works perfectly. I think they can go all the way to the Super Bowl.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night

Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
The Spun

Look: ESPN Made Unfortunate College Football Mistake

Earlier this week, ESPN made an unfortunate mistake regarding a massive college football game. South Dakota State is preparing to face off against the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Playoff semifinal. The winner will go on to face North Dakota State for the national title. Unfortunately, ESPN prepared the...
BROOKINGS, SD
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
EUGENE, OR
The Comeback

Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub

This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell

When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

New York Jets get horrible news

As the New York Jets continue to chase a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, they continue to get some bad news about starting quarterback Mike White. After suffering a rib injury during last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, White was not cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions and it looks like he could miss at least one more game, too.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Legendary College Football Star Is Warning The NCAA

A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA. Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that. This week, Bush took to social media. The legendary USC Trojans football star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
51K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy