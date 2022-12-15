ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal after just one season with the program.

The Texas native played in two games this season, maintaining his redshirt status, and received positive feedback during camp as an emerging player for Brian Kelly’s squad.

Losing Davis-Robinson is a massive hit to this LSU cornerback room. Losing significant depth this offseason already, specifically Mekhi Garner, Jay Ward, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson, this secondary will have some major work to do this month in the transfer portal.

Securing 4-star cornerback Javien Toviano on Thursday is a major addition for the future, but this program has their work to do over the course of the next few weeks to add depth going forward.

Looking Ahead to the Future

With Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson out of eligibility, it puts this unit in a bind going forward. Now add Garner, a player who showcased All-SEC caliber play in his first season with the Tigers, off to the NFL, this cornerbacks room is in a tough spot heading into the offseason.

The Bayou Bengals are now left with Sevyn Banks, Latterrance Welch and the incoming freshmen moving forward. Banks, who has battled the injury bug all season, would then be the only corner on this roster with significant experience.

It was always known the Tigers would need to attack the transfer portal when it came to the secondary this offseason. With the portal open, expect LSU to hit this position group with force as they look to rebuild a room that, at times, showed consistency.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

