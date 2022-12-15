ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson Not Expected to Play vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos appear to be without Russell Wilson in Week 15's meeting with the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to recover from a concussion.

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their starting quarterback next Sunday after Kyler Murray tore his ACL on just the third play from scrimmage on Monday Night Football.

The Denver Broncos, who play host to Arizona, might just be without their starter, too.

NFL insider Adam Schefter told 104.3 The Fan on Thursday he would be "shocked" if Russell Wilson plays against the Cardinals.

“Well, I don’t think he plays this week, first and foremost,” Schefter said (h/t Mile High Huddle). “I’d be shocked if he played. I expect Brett Rypien to start that game.”

Wilson exited Sunday's loss to Kansas City in the fourth quarter with a concussion but has already practiced on Wednesday and is expected to be limited on Thursday.

“We’re taking it day by day,’’ Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said before Wednesday’s practice (h/t ESPN). “We’re just following the protocol exactly how we need to and making sure that we increase his physical activity appropriately … In the end, his safety is what matters most to us. We want to make sure we’re taking care of him and all of his well-being.’’

Denver may look to start Brett Rypien, who completed four-of-eight passes for 16 yards with one touchdown and one interception after Wilson left with just under 12 minutes to play.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke with reporters earlier today and said Arizona's defense will have a game plan ready for both quarterbacks:

"I'm not sure. We have a plan for both guys. If Russell [Wilson] shows up we'll play Russell, if not, we play the other guy," he said.

Official participation reports for Thursday will be released later today with game statuses due on Friday.

It looks as if things may go down to the wire with Wilson progressing through the league's protocol, but one of the top NFL insiders in Schefter doesn't believe he'll be on the field against Arizona.

NFL Insider: Steve Keim's Future 'In Doubt'

All Cardinals

