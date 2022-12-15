ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Suspect's dad charged in Highland Park parade mass shooting

The father of the suspected Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooter appeared in virtual bond court in Lake County on Saturday, a day after being charged with seven counts of reckless conduct in connection with the shooting. Robert Crimo Jr. took a "reckless and unjustified risk" when he signed the Firearm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy