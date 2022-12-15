ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Christmas with the Estefans: The famous Latin family full of love and lots of music

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdWWo_0jk0DMzq00

The awards, the success, all the ‘number ones’, or the thousands of records sold worldwide don’t really matter. In the end, the only thing that matters is love. Feeling loved, supported, protected, and cared for, and in the Estefan household , there is an abundance of that. Happiness fills their family life, and it’s not a marketing gimmick or a common Latin tradition. Quite the opposite, this family is genuinely close, making them stronger, as it hasn’t always been easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5qre_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises
Christmas with the Estefans HOLA! USA Digital Cover

It wasn’t like in most movies that follow a hero’s or a heroine’s journey, neither at the beginning nor at the end when they reach the top. This family has learned to get ahead and turn weaknesses into strengths through effort and love. It’s a long story that the Estefans are grateful for today, for which each of them, from the oldest to the youngest, has had their voice heard and played an essential part in a literal sense since the family just recorded a Christmas album .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDz7i_0jk0DMzq00 Hola
HOLA! USA Digital cover: Thes Estefans, a family full of love and lots of music.

They went into the studio last July and August when Sasha – the ten-year-old eldest son of Nayib Estefan and Lara Coppola – was on vacation from school and was able to serve as the album’s associate producer. Now, just a few days away from ringing in the new year and eating the twelve grapes, this newfound gratitude for Christmas comes to light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXOPX_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises

Thankful is the single from a compilation of all-time Christmas classics performed by the family. The song features Gloria Estefan , the grandmother, Emily Estefan , the daughter, and Sasha Estefan , the youngest of the family. Emilio Estefan , the grandfather, the renowned producer of stars like Shakira , JLo or Ricky Martin , also joined them, singing for the first time. Is there something a grandson cannot get their grandparents to do?

“I have fulfilled a dream,” the Cuban star told HOLA! USA in New York, minutes before joining the iconic Thanksgiving Parade . She explained that the new album reflects what happens around their table on Christmas Eve. Every family member sings and is grateful for the fortune of this past year while wishing the best for the next one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br5rt_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises
“We traveled so much that Christmas was the time to be home as a family, even though my children always accompanied us. We did everything to be together on the 24th. We went to my mother’s house, and she cooked… Now, sadly, those times are nostalgia for us. However, it was during one of those family gatherings that this record was born. And I confess to you that, secretly, for me, it was an excuse to spend more time with them.” - Gloria Estefan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQnXG_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises
Gloria Estefan and her family are giving fans the gift of music this holiday season.

From the loss of their beloved grandmother, the song Te extraño was born, one of the original songs of the album, which was written and digitally composed by Emily and her nephew. “We are three generations on a single album and three different ways of thinking. It is our pride and a gift. It seems magical to me that you can write a song with a computer; did you know that? My daughter and my grandson know how to do that magic.”, Gloria commented.

“I’m grateful every day that my children and grandkids can already do what I could only dream of when I arrived in this country. Dreams come true and if you don’t believe me, take a look at so many Latino families that today, at last, are succeeding“, says Emilio. The Cuban producer vividly remembers the years he spent in Madrid, the corner where he played the accordion to earn some coins and the soup kitchen where he would have something hot to eat. “And the United States finally welcomed us and gave us everything,“ he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fi9e5_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises
Is there something a grandson cannot get their grandparents to do?

“When we started in music, it was not easy. We had a different sound. We sang in English and Spanish, which was not widely accepted at that time. However, we didn’t give up and didn’t want to change our ways. Last week, when I was at the Latin GRAMMY Gala and saw how these Spanish-speaking awards are among the most important in the world, I thought: we have fought, and we have left a beautiful legacy. We opened the door to the world, and I feel proud of my people, of the Hispanic community”, said Emilio, who has recieved twenty of these awards.

It was precisely that long and hard trajectory that has made Emilio a tough nut to crack when it comes to creating. “Nothing seemed right for grandpa. He wanted to change everything. Grandpa, don’t be grumpy. This is the song, and you have to sing it the way Grandma tells you,” Sasha reveals with tenderness, causing the family to laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZberS_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises

Emilio and Gloria’s story is inspiring for immigrants who struggle day in and day out to make it. “I have always told my children: nothing worthwhile will be easy. You need discipline, perseverance, keep going when they tell you no... because people love to say no or ‘you are too Latino for Americans’ or ‘you are too American for Latinos’, ‘it’s not going to work.’ ‘They can’t compete globally because they’re a band that plays at weddings.’ However, we didn’t listen to those voices. We supported each other, we trusted each other, and we took care of each other”, he shared.

Knowing how to care for themselves and each other is the secret of their 45-year of marriage. “How fast it feels like time has passed. I can count on the fingers of one hand all the times we’ve argued.” And when they have had misunderstandings, it’s usually because Emilio always gives away too many things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158ubi_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises
More than 130 million records have sold worldwide, and with seven Grammys, she is considered the forerunner of the Latin music boom. She has her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is among the 15 most important singers in history. But above all, wife, mother and grandmother. For this reason, her new album was the perfect excuse for Gloria Estefan. Being able to spend time with who you love most doing what you love: singing.

“He spoils me, and that’s not good,” said Gloria, the singer of Mi Canto . Her daughter Emily inherited her voice and strong personality, following her heart to come out to the world regardless of consequences . This earned her the respect of her parents. “Everything about my parents is amazinFg,” Emily tells us. “When it comes to music, it’s obvious, but the biggest thing they have passed on to us is their qualities as human beings. If there’s been one thing my brother and I have been taught is that no one can change who you are. That no one has the right to change your way of life”, she reveals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrQ1l_0jk0DMzq00 Estefans Enterprises
“I was born, thank God, in an environment that supports me and gives me more fire than I can claim. For all those people in the world who don’t have that option, who have to hide, who don’t have a place to sleep because they don’t have the support that I have, which prevents them from being who they are. For me, being who I am is a responsibility”, he clarifies.

“We are a family of brave women,” says Gloria. “My grandmother and my mother were my role models. In my house, I only saw women doing things. Doing more than they could do,” shared the singer, recalling her father’s severe illness from napalm gas and how her mother, while taking care of him, had to revalidate her Cuban Pedagogy degree, returning to school to study. Or how her grandmother, without speaking English, had a restaurant with which she helped everyone. “And she came to earn up to 5 thousand dollars a night in the kitchen... And she didn’t even have a license, but that’s another story,” she recalls with a laugh.

Gloria and Emilio joke about their grandson, who is a big fan of the iconic band ‘ Kiss ’. “He loves hard rock. It’s something amazing. When he was two years old, he saw Kiss at this very parade, at Macy’s, and he went crazy.” To which the boy added: “They have signed autographs for me, Grandma, don’t forget to tell the writer.” “You see, these moments are the ones that matter”, commented Emilio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpIgH_0jk0DMzq00 Estefan Enterprises
They went into the studio last July and August when Sasha – the ten-year-old eldest son of Nayib Estefan and Lara Coppola – was on vacation from school and was able to serve as the album’s associate producer.

“I have always said that Christmas is like a pantry in which those unrepeatable situations have been stored away, those memories that, when things as terrible as the pandemic happen, and you realize that life can change overnight, you discover that they were the important ones. You have to enjoy the moment you are living to the fullest. As if it were the last day of our life. I learned that with the car accident that Gloria suffered in 1990. We were fine, and, suddenly, I thought I was losing her”, concludes Emilio.

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him

Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022

As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Syndney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Link Arms During Lunch Date In 1st Photos Since Getting Suspended From ‘GMA’

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been spotted for the first time since being suspended. The pair, who are believed to be in a romantic relationship after spotted on a getaway to upstate New York before Thanksgiving, were seen laughing and linking arms as they went for a stroll in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The appeared elated as they left T.J.’s apartment in the Big Apple’s Financial District before heading for lunch at The Capital Grille, which is walking distance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Kim Kardashian reveals nephew Mason is ‘taller’ than she is in birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason is officially a teenager — and taller than his aunt Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty creator posted proof of the 13-year-old’s height via her Instagram Stories Wednesday. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now,” Kim, 42, wrote to her nephew. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy birthday.” Kim stood back-to-back with the teen in the social media upload. Kourtney, for her part, honored both Mason and his brother, Reign, 8, in a post of her own as the siblings share...
ALABAMA STATE
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
Prevention

Melissa Gilbert, 58, Opens Up About Aging: ‘I’ve Never Been in a Better Place’

Melissa Gilbert isn’t one to hold back. Whether detailing her IBS distress and colonoscopy prep or sharing her thoughts on Botox and fillers, the 58-year-old tells it like it is. She’s evolved from her days playing Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie—and though she left the Ingalls family in the past, she didn’t leave the Prairie behind. With the help of her new website, Modern Prairie, the 58-year-old is on a mission to show that women matter at every age.
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does for a Living Today

Joe appeared on ex-wife Teresa’s podcast to discuss his “easy job” and why he loves living in the Bahamas. It’s been a minute since Joe Giudice has appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but Teresa Giudice’s ex is fully settling in to his new life in the Bahamas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez shops for holiday presents in a gorgeous coat

Like all of us, Jennifer Lopez is scrambling for Holiday presents. Unlike most of us, she looks very stylish while doing it, wearing a gorgeous fur coat that she paired with some jeans and boots. RELATED: Ben Affleck chooses Starbucks over Dunkin’ during romantic outing with...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Rocks Matching Christmas Pajamas With Chicago, Saint, True & Dream: Photo

Kim Kardashian is counting down to Christmas with her kids Saint, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as adorable nieces True, 4, and Dream, 6. The reality icon, 42, matched with the kids in her red and white onesie in the cute photo posted on Thursday, Dec. 15 via Instagram. Kim was still rocking her long blonde hair from the Met Gala in the adorable snaps, which showed her sitting on a cozy chair as all the kids piled on tip flashing the peace sign.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy