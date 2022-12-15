ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tom Foolery
3d ago

Don't forget the 4th law that impacts car theft. thr one that lets the theives out of jail without posting bail.

97ZOK

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Holiday Anti-DUI Patrols Underway

Expect expanded police patrols over the next couple of weeks, as law enforcement agencies around the state step up their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. State agencies from the Illinois Department of Transportation to Illinois Conservation police are trying to get out the word about the need to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service if you’re drinking or under the influence of other substances over the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE
aclu-il.org

Ending Money Bond in Illinois

On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois

Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Illinois

Located in the Great Lakes region of the United States, Illinois is one of the most populous states in the country. While its capital is Springfield, Chicago is actually the largest city. Illinois benefits from both fertile farming lands and access to shipping via both the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. The state is generally very flat, with a climate largely influenced by its proximity to the vast waters of the Great Lakes. But, just where is the coldest place in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Possible financial impact from Illinois’ no-cash bail

As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1. In Illinois, 10% of a suspect’s bail is used to fund segments of the legal system.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE

