Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating a suspect vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. According to the victim, it was at approximately 7 p.m. when he was driving east on Tinkling Spring Road, when the vehicle behind began flashing its high beams. The vehicle, identified as a Dodge pickup truck, then crossed the double, solid center line, passed the victim’s Toyota Highlander and stopped in front of it.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO