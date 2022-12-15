ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
Find shelter between the covers of a book

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As the winds howl, libraries provide shelter from the storm. The Grand Island Public Library offers a food pantry shelf for those in need. Librarians say anyone can take what they need. Folks donate food plus warm clothing, new or gently used. They do ask...
Power providers deal with challenges of arctic blast

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — This blast of subzero temps has hit central Nebraska hard but fortunately, power crews report few outages. Amanda Groff at Southern Public Power District said they had only one minor situation. Groff said crews stand ready if needed, no matter the weather. With wind chills...
Two Rivers: Benefits of Xylitol in oral health

KEARNEY, Neb. — We all know Christmas time is a time for eating more sweets and buying candy and gum for stocking stuffers. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said there is a really great product called Xylitol that is found in many of these sweet treats, and it is found to be beneficial to your teeth and gums.
Families, daughters fight through Leukemia together

AXTELL, Neb. — Families separated by roughly 160 miles and not knowing each other were brought together under unfortunate circumstances. Two years later, they were able to celebrate their daughters receiving their last chemo treatment for Leukemia. Keely, from Arcadia, Neb., was flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where...
Street crews deal with extreme cold to clear snow

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Street crews have had to deal with extreme cold as they clear snow. Grand Island Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said equipment doesn't work as well with wind chills around 40 below zero. She said even lowering plow blades becomes harder as hydraulic equipment doesn't work like it normally does.
Snow has started, travel not advised Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Emergency officials caution travel is not advised Thursday as snow and dangerous wind chills could result in extreme conditions. The Adams County Emergency Management director said it will be a good day to stay home with wind chills lower than we've seen in decades. Wednesday...
Keeping your pets safe during cold weather

KEARNEY, Neb. — When we experience severe cold weather, how cold is too cold for our furry friends? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, and they should be kept inside the house when the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grand Island Casino Resort hits jackpot with gaming approval

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gambling is open for business in Grand Island a couple of days after Christmas. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has given approval to Grand Island Casino Resort and the temporary facility inside Fonner Park to receive an authorized gaming operators application. The ribbon...
Reminders to keep you from a chaotic Christmas

KEARNEY, Neb. — The holidays are a time when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. However, if proper safety measures and precautions are not taken, it could be a recipe for disaster. Over the last decade, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has seen a decline in the...
