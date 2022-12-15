Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Public records reveal more on investigation into GIPS board member-elect's residency
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — We’re learning more about the timeline of events surrounding Grand Island Public Schools launching an investigation into the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. NTV News filed a public records request with GIPS for documents pertaining to the investigation and received those documents Tuesday...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island City Council votes on police chief, Conestoga Mall redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The city of Grand Island will soon have a new police chief. Mayor Roger Steele appointed Kevin Denney and the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to bring him on. "The attitude of the police officers is very professional and I just want to commend them...
NebraskaTV
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
NebraskaTV
Local efforts in Buffalo County hope to alleviate childcare shortages in the area
KEARNEY, Neb. — Obtaining a childcare license can often be overwhelming. Local efforts are aiming to make the process a little bit easier for those entering the childcare field. Buffalo County Early Childhood Collaborative is providing a $2,000 stipend to any newly licensed childcare home or childcare center through...
NebraskaTV
KPS set to launch a new 24/7/365 counseling and text therapy service for students
KEARNEY, NEB. — According to a recent study by Mental Health America, over 2.5 million youth in the U.S. have severe depression and nearly 1 in 3 are going without treatment. The stress of classes can take a toll on any student, but help will soon be a quick...
NebraskaTV
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
NebraskaTV
Find shelter between the covers of a book
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As the winds howl, libraries provide shelter from the storm. The Grand Island Public Library offers a food pantry shelf for those in need. Librarians say anyone can take what they need. Folks donate food plus warm clothing, new or gently used. They do ask...
NebraskaTV
Power providers deal with challenges of arctic blast
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — This blast of subzero temps has hit central Nebraska hard but fortunately, power crews report few outages. Amanda Groff at Southern Public Power District said they had only one minor situation. Groff said crews stand ready if needed, no matter the weather. With wind chills...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Benefits of Xylitol in oral health
KEARNEY, Neb. — We all know Christmas time is a time for eating more sweets and buying candy and gum for stocking stuffers. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said there is a really great product called Xylitol that is found in many of these sweet treats, and it is found to be beneficial to your teeth and gums.
NebraskaTV
Families, daughters fight through Leukemia together
AXTELL, Neb. — Families separated by roughly 160 miles and not knowing each other were brought together under unfortunate circumstances. Two years later, they were able to celebrate their daughters receiving their last chemo treatment for Leukemia. Keely, from Arcadia, Neb., was flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where...
NebraskaTV
Crossroads Mission opening doors for those who need shelter from cold temps
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the winter weather continuing to get colder, a local shelter is giving those in need a place to go. Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney is opening their doors to anyone who needs an escape from the cold. “You just simply show up, there’s no need...
NebraskaTV
Street crews deal with extreme cold to clear snow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Street crews have had to deal with extreme cold as they clear snow. Grand Island Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said equipment doesn't work as well with wind chills around 40 below zero. She said even lowering plow blades becomes harder as hydraulic equipment doesn't work like it normally does.
NebraskaTV
Snow has started, travel not advised Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Emergency officials caution travel is not advised Thursday as snow and dangerous wind chills could result in extreme conditions. The Adams County Emergency Management director said it will be a good day to stay home with wind chills lower than we've seen in decades. Wednesday...
NebraskaTV
Keeping your pets safe during cold weather
KEARNEY, Neb. — When we experience severe cold weather, how cold is too cold for our furry friends? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, and they should be kept inside the house when the temperature falls below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Casino Resort hits jackpot with gaming approval
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gambling is open for business in Grand Island a couple of days after Christmas. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has given approval to Grand Island Casino Resort and the temporary facility inside Fonner Park to receive an authorized gaming operators application. The ribbon...
NebraskaTV
Reminders to keep you from a chaotic Christmas
KEARNEY, Neb. — The holidays are a time when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. However, if proper safety measures and precautions are not taken, it could be a recipe for disaster. Over the last decade, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has seen a decline in the...
