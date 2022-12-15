ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Warrant served by SWAT leads to fentanyl bust

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Police SWAT Team and Organized Crime Unit officers served a narcotics search warrant on Borton Street and arrested a man with multiple warrants.

Around 30 units were assigned to the warrant in the 1400 block of Borton just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Police said while observing the property, they saw high foot traffic to the house indicative of possible drug dealing.

The suspect of the warrant was also the victim of a home invasion on December 10 that officers believed to be a “drug rip,” which is when a dealer is robbed by people looking for drugs.

They said the suspect named in the warrant, 20-year-old Daryl Torres, was seen leaving the house Wednesday and was taken into custody.

A search of the house found fentanyl powder and one blue pill pressed to look like a Percocet pill with the marking “M30” on it. The pill later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Police said Torres admitted to being in possession of fentanyl, and he was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

His warrants from Tarrant County are for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and criminal trespass.

