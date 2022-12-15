ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

WSET

Liberty High School Students to Put on "A Christmas Carol"

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Students at Liberty High School in Bedford County are putting on a play to get you in the Christmas spirit this weekend! Get your tickets here. Emily went behind the scenes to see how "A Christmas Carol" is coming together.
BEDFORD, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

‘Cookies with Santa’ at App. Elementary School

Cookies with Santa was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Appomattox Elementary School (AES). This event is a fundraiser for two scholarships given to Appomattox County High School students. The event featured milk and cookies, a visit with Balloon Dude Travis, face painting and a visit with Santa. Families also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

Community Calendar

Appomattox Moose Lodge hosts Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free breakfast for all children. Adults $2.50 each. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee. Pictures with Santa, storytime, crafts and Christmas music. Bruiser Wrestling fundraiser for Relay For Life. Fundraising for Relay For Life....
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

As the Page Turns

‘Tis the season for giving and receiving! We would like to give all of our patrons with electronic devices the gift of free access to magazines with Magzter Digital Magazines!. Magzter provides a wide selection of digital magazines that can be accessed on mobile devices and computers. Magazines are in...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces run for Va. House of Delegates

(WFXR) — Ellen Campbell, the wife of the late Virginia delegate, Ronnie Campbell has announced on Facebook that she will be running to take her husband’s place in the Virginia House of Delegates. Ellen Campbell says she will be running to represent Virginia’s 24th District which includes Amherst,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lynchburg

Perhaps you are finding for a perfect of hospital in the Lynchburg region. You are going to get a hospital perfect in Lynchburg. Also, a directional link from your place, and avg user ratings, direction, Support Hotline, Website Link data, has been added. This data has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The Daily South

86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
RICHMOND, VA

