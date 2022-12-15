Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty High School Students to Put on "A Christmas Carol"
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Students at Liberty High School in Bedford County are putting on a play to get you in the Christmas spirit this weekend! Get your tickets here. Emily went behind the scenes to see how "A Christmas Carol" is coming together.
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
‘Cookies with Santa’ at App. Elementary School
Cookies with Santa was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Appomattox Elementary School (AES). This event is a fundraiser for two scholarships given to Appomattox County High School students. The event featured milk and cookies, a visit with Balloon Dude Travis, face painting and a visit with Santa. Families also...
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
Community Calendar
Appomattox Moose Lodge hosts Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free breakfast for all children. Adults $2.50 each. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee. Pictures with Santa, storytime, crafts and Christmas music. Bruiser Wrestling fundraiser for Relay For Life. Fundraising for Relay For Life....
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
Despite challenges, fundraising efforts continue in restoring buildings at Historic Greenfield
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, WDBJ7 did a spotlight about Historic Greenfield for Black History Month. 10 months later, we stopped by the recent Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council to see how fundraising efforts are going. “After preserving the high level of energy we have, the second one...
As the Page Turns
‘Tis the season for giving and receiving! We would like to give all of our patrons with electronic devices the gift of free access to magazines with Magzter Digital Magazines!. Magzter provides a wide selection of digital magazines that can be accessed on mobile devices and computers. Magazines are in...
Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces run for Va. House of Delegates
(WFXR) — Ellen Campbell, the wife of the late Virginia delegate, Ronnie Campbell has announced on Facebook that she will be running to take her husband’s place in the Virginia House of Delegates. Ellen Campbell says she will be running to represent Virginia’s 24th District which includes Amherst,...
Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While police departments continue to struggle with staffing shortages, Lynchburg PD hopes their newest officers can fill some of their gaps. One woman and 10 men took their oath to protect the Lynchburg community on Thursday. Below is a list of all 11 officers sworn in:
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
Best Hospital In Lynchburg
Perhaps you are finding for a perfect of hospital in the Lynchburg region. You are going to get a hospital perfect in Lynchburg. Also, a directional link from your place, and avg user ratings, direction, Support Hotline, Website Link data, has been added. This data has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
Former UVA employees sue, claim they were fired for not having COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of Virginia Health System for discriminatory COVID-19 policies and practices regarding religious groups and beliefs. On Dec. 13, the Founding Freedoms Law Center joined with the law firm of CrossCastle, PLLC filed the lawsuit in federal court,...
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant
In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
