Why the FBI Is Concerned About TikTok
The popular video-sharing app, owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, boasted more than 1 billion active global last year
McMaster wants Tik Tok banned from state devices
Gov Henry McMaster wants Tik Tok removed from state employee devices. The Governor sent a letter to the Department of Administration which oversees the computer and internet services use by state government to stop the clock on the popular app.
TikTok sued by Indiana over security and safety concerns
The popular social media app TikTok has been sued by the US state of Indiana. Its attorney general Todd Rokita has accused TikTok's parent company ByteDance of violating the state's consumer protections laws. The state alleges that the app fails to safeguard young people and privacy. However, TikTok said it...
Five states ban TikTok from government devices, more bans likely
Depending on whom you ask, TikTok is either a fun and engaging social media app or a tool of the Chinese Communist Party posing serious threats to national security. A growing list of lawmakers think it’s the latter. Indiana filed two lawsuits against TikTok this week, alleging the social...
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
US intelligence chief: Parents ‘should be’ concerned for kids’ privacy on TikTok
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at…
Indiana files 1st state lawsuit against TikTok, but what does this mean?
Indiana announces it's suing the social media platform, in the first state lawsuit against the social media giant. These lawsuits are the latest move, bringing TikTok under scrutiny.
