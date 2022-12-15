ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox DFA former top prospect from Mookie Betts trade, get haunting reminder of deal with Dodgers

By Victor Barbosa
Jeter Downs Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox officially signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal on Thursday.

To make room for Yoshida, the organization designated former top prospect Jeter Downs for assignment and got a haunting reminder of the decision to trade away superstar Mookie Betts nearly three years ago. After failing to come to an agreement on a contract extension with the 2018 AL MVP, the Red Sox shipped off Betts and David Price for Downs, Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong on Feb. 10, 2020.

In three seasons with Boston, Verdugo has hit 30 home runs with 152 RBI and posted a .288/.343/.425 slash line over 351 games. Since debuting in 2021, Wong has gone 13-for-61 in limited playing time.

While he showed some power and speed, Downs struggled to make consistent contact at the Triple-A level. Boston gave the infielder a chance in the big leagues this past summer, however, but he went just 6-for-39 with one home run and four RBI, while striking out 21 times and earning just one walk.

Betts, meanwhile, has continued to build his case as one of the best players in the sport over the last three campaigns. Since joining Los Angeles, the 30-year-old has an NL MVP runner-up finish (2020), two Gold Gloves, two Silver Slugger Awards and two All-Star honors, as well as a 2020 World Series ring.

