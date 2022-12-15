Read full article on original website
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION IS ENFORCING A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THAT IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…. * WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast...
CROOKSTON CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 23
The Crookston Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Saturday, December 17, has been postponed due to weather. It has been rescheduled for Friday, December 23. Interested parties can contact John Loegering at jloegeri@umn.edu or 218-280-8014.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Contempt of Court. Dulce Maria Peterson, 20, of Hermantown, for 5th-Degree Assault. Alexandro Vargas, 31, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License Revocation. Arleigh Wayne John Vilas, 39, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Burglary.
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY-CROOKSTON BEGINS HOLIDAY SPIRIT WEEK TOMORROW
The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston is celebrating the week leading up to Christmas with a Holiday Spirit Week for its staff, residents, and visitors to partake in to fill it with more cheer. The facilities will be dressed in Christmas decorations, and each day will have different themes. “Each year, we try to do a holiday week for the staff and residents, so we encourage the residents of the Summit and Nursing Home to take part as well as the family members coming to visit. We welcome them to join in the fun,” Volunteer Coordinator Ashley Melsa explained. “We have the facility all decorated, and it looks fantastic there, so joining in the fun will bring in more cheer.”
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
Fargo & G.F. Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes, I-94 Closed from Moorhead to Bismarck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Schools has canceled classes and all activities for Wednesday. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10; students and staff will be expected to be in school on April 10.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 17, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The National Audubon Society’s annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a new date....
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman – Obit
Josephine Ann “Jo” Erdman, 91, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are pending.
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES FIRST, BUT FALLS TO #10 DETROIT LAKES
FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates picked up right where they left off this past weekend playing with lots of energy. The most impressive part of the first few minutes of the game was the Pirates defensemen blocking shots and keeping DL from registering a shot in the first seven minutes of play. Crookston would draw a penalty 3:55 into the game and give their Power Play an opportunity to give them the lead. That’s exactly what the Pirates would do as Jack Doda would skate in from the point and fire a wrist shot into the back of the net giving Crookston the early 1-0 lead. It was the 10th goal of the season for the senior and junior Carter Trudeau also registered an assist on the play. Something happened at the midway point of the period and the Lakers turned things around dominating the rest of the period. There was a one-minute stretch where DL would score three even-strength goals and take a 3-1 lead with 5:32 remaining in the period. The Lakers would get a Power Play opportunity late in the period after Carter Trudeau was called for a penalty, and the Lakers would score their fourth goal of the period and take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission. DL outshot the Pirates 13-2 in the opening frame after Crookston got the first two shots to get things started.
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks
Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS BAGLEY – VIDEO STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team hosts the Bagley Flyers in the warm confines of the Crookston High School gymnasium. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and the RiverView Health pre-game show at 7:15 p.m. Crookston is 1-3 on the year, while Bagley is 0-4 on the year. 1st. 2nd.
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO GIRL’S BASKETBALL TAKES ON WIN-E-MAC – ON KROX
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
