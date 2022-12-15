Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Rockford church opens community computer lab
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brooke Road United Methodist Church now has a computer lab for members of the community. Sunday’s grand opening allowed people to visit the computer lab, which features artwork from local artists. The pastor said that it is a gift to the neighborhood, after realizing that community members did not have a […]
‘Snomarket’ underway at Rockford’s Norwegian
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Snowmarket” at The Norwegian took place this weekend. The restaurant on N. Main Street, near Auburn, turned into a Scandanavian fishing village as part of a festive celebration. There was a herring toss for kids, Viking games and a carriage ride through the neighborhood, as well as hot wine and Norwegian […]
MyStateline.com
Pope Francis has a resignation letter ready
Pope Francis, who is currently struggling with health issues, said that he has a resignation letter ready to go the moment he became pontiff. Pope Francis, who is currently struggling with health issues, said that he has a resignation letter ready to go the moment he became pontiff. Santa’s house...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘I want these chickens to live in a dignified manner’: Rockford may allow residents to raise up to 4 hens
ROCKFORD — Don’t put all your eggs in one basket yet: City Council members could decide on Monday if residents can own hens. The latest push to allow Rockford residents to own hens started in April, when Alderman Bill Rose put forward an online petition to draw attention to the issue and facilitate discussion.
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Christmas Light Show on Illinois Barn is Spectacular Display of Twinkle
Just a short drive east of Rockford sits a small Illinois community that comes to life when one local family flips the switch on their entertaining light show that's synchronized to music. According to the Facebook page for Hanson Barn, the "event venue" has started having its annual Christmas Light...
Rockford to hold homeless memorial service for 20 who died in 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A coalition founded by a former Rockford mayor is honoring homeless citizens who died this year. The Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition will hold its annual Memorial Service for the Homeless at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Beattie Park in downtown Rockford. The service will be held in the gazebo near the […]
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, December 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday, December 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. with highlights, interviews and feature stories on area teams and players. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 66 Harlem 51Guilford 74 Boylan 67Belvidere 61 Jefferson […]
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
thereporteronline.net
Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location
In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
A Winter Getaway To The Snowiest County In Illinois Is Pure Magic
Lake County, located in the beautiful state of Illinois, is a magical place to visit for tourists of all ages. Nestled among rolling hills and lush forests, this county is home to an array of natural wonders and charming small towns that will transport you to a different world.
WIFR
Local distributor remains busy after height of pandemic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the start of the pandemic, Jack and Co. Elderberry Syrup experienced a significant surge in sales. Nearly three years later, owner Nikki Schoeny says the business is doing better than ever. “It’s just word of mouth and referral and people know that it continues to...
northernpublicradio.org
'He saved me' - Rockford man pays it forward by showing at-risk youth a different way
It’s been almost 10 years since one Rockford native was granted clemency by President Obama. This ex-drug dealer is using his story to help others choose a different path. Perry Sanders is a 20-year-old automotive technician. He grew up on the West Side of Chicago. At the age of 15 he said he turned to the “streets.”
Pritzker reacts to Stellantis plant idle
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A week after Stellantis announced that it would idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant, it has been learned that Governor JB Pritzker thought an electric vehicle deal was about to happen. A letter from the local UAW states that Pritzker had a call with Stellantis last Friday that he thought was going […]
WIFR
Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford staple that’s played a special part in both the greatest, and most difficult memories for many. Between holidays and weddings, to funerals for loved ones. “We’ve had a lot of hugs, we’ve had a lot tears,” said Longtime Crimson Ridge Employee...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
