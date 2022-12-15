ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church opens community computer lab

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brooke Road United Methodist Church now has a computer lab for members of the community. Sunday’s grand opening allowed people to visit the computer lab, which features artwork from local artists. The pastor said that it is a gift to the neighborhood, after realizing that community members did not have a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Snomarket’ underway at Rockford’s Norwegian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Snowmarket” at The Norwegian took place this weekend. The restaurant on N. Main Street, near Auburn, turned into a Scandanavian fishing village as part of a festive celebration. There was a herring toss for kids, Viking games and a carriage ride through the neighborhood, as well as hot wine and Norwegian […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Pope Francis has a resignation letter ready

Pope Francis, who is currently struggling with health issues, said that he has a resignation letter ready to go the moment he became pontiff. Pope Francis, who is currently struggling with health issues, said that he has a resignation letter ready to go the moment he became pontiff. Santa’s house...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, December 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday, December 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. with highlights, interviews and feature stories on area teams and players. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 66 Harlem 51Guilford 74 Boylan 67Belvidere 61 Jefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
thereporteronline.net

Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WIFR

Local distributor remains busy after height of pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the start of the pandemic, Jack and Co. Elderberry Syrup experienced a significant surge in sales. Nearly three years later, owner Nikki Schoeny says the business is doing better than ever. “It’s just word of mouth and referral and people know that it continues to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker reacts to Stellantis plant idle

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A week after Stellantis announced that it would idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant, it has been learned that Governor JB Pritzker thought an electric vehicle deal was about to happen. A letter from the local UAW states that Pritzker had a call with Stellantis last Friday that he thought was going […]
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Fewer stateline floral options as Crimson Ridge closes its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a Rockford staple that’s played a special part in both the greatest, and most difficult memories for many. Between holidays and weddings, to funerals for loved ones. “We’ve had a lot of hugs, we’ve had a lot tears,” said Longtime Crimson Ridge Employee...
ROCKFORD, IL

