ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Chabad of Bronxville reopens in time for first night of Hanukkah

The Chabad of Bronxville reopened its doors just in time for the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The renamed Chabad Jewish Center on White Plains Road in Eastchester consists of 8,000-square-foot space that was constructed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage on the original building back on September 2021.
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

Police search for driver in deadly West Hempstead hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday in West Hempstead. Authorities say a good Samaritan was attempting to render aid to a man he found lying on Woodfield Road when a four-door sedan hit the victim and continued driving. It happened around 3:40 a.m.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford

A Scarsdale police officer is suspended with pay after he was arrested in Elmsford. Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month. He allegedly hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It's unclear how they...
SCARSDALE, NY
News 12

Paterson students open third S.W.A.G. room at school

Paterson School District cut the ribbon on a third S.W.A.G. room on Friday. The room – which is open at School No.10 -- stands for “Students With Academic Goals,” and includes video games, arcade games and other gaming equipment. It also includes lounge areas, TVs and computers.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy