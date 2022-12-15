Read full article on original website
State police: Car flips over onto power lines in Orange County
State police say the gray Toyota crashed into a utility pole and got caught in the falling wires, causing the vehicle to get entangled and flipping upside down.
New Rochelle police officers, Blue Santa hand out presents in New Rochelle
Residents and community members donated toys and games to the police precinct for children in the area.
News 12
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
A condo owner in Rockland is fed up with the conditions she's been facing at her building. Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year. “The fear is at times overwhelming,”...
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
Yonkers PD: 16-year-old involved in crash that killed Sgt. Frank Gauldino in critical condition
On Dec. 1, police say the 16-year-old was speeding on Tuckahoe Avenue eastbound and lost control of the BMW he was driving.
Evidence lost in Red Hook NYPD auto pound fire could lead to impact litigation
The NYPD says Monday’s fire at their Erie Basin auto pound in Red Hook damaged evidence dating back 20 to 30 years. According to defense attorney Chris Carrion, this same facility was flooded from Superstorm Sandy, where 5,000 55-gallon cardboard drums with DNA evidence were destroyed. Carrion says that...
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Jersey City sneaker shop hosts gift giveaway
A local business is spreading holiday cheer while giving back to its community.
Chabad of Bronxville reopens in time for first night of Hanukkah
The Chabad of Bronxville reopened its doors just in time for the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The renamed Chabad Jewish Center on White Plains Road in Eastchester consists of 8,000-square-foot space that was constructed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage on the original building back on September 2021.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Mineola gas station at gunpoint
Police say a suspect approached an employee at the BP on Jericho Turnpike around 5:30 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in Huntington Station
It happened on New York Avenue near Depot Road just before 7:30 p.m.
LIVE ZOOM: Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester
Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss how the winter storm is impacting the Ossining community.
Police search for driver in deadly West Hempstead hit-and-run
Police are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday in West Hempstead. Authorities say a good Samaritan was attempting to render aid to a man he found lying on Woodfield Road when a four-door sedan hit the victim and continued driving. It happened around 3:40 a.m.
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation
Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop.
Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store
Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
A Scarsdale police officer is suspended with pay after he was arrested in Elmsford. Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month. He allegedly hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It's unclear how they...
Central Hudson under investigation for alleged mismanagement over billing practices
The Public Service Commission has approved a motion against Central Hudson to determine whether there was mismanagement within the company that led to billing issues.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced that a firefighter from Long Island will not survive his injuries from a fall at his firehouse in Brooklyn. William P. Moon II, 47, of Islip, was critically injured Dec. 12 when he fell 20 feet while preparing...
Paterson students open third S.W.A.G. room at school
Paterson School District cut the ribbon on a third S.W.A.G. room on Friday. The room – which is open at School No.10 -- stands for “Students With Academic Goals,” and includes video games, arcade games and other gaming equipment. It also includes lounge areas, TVs and computers.
