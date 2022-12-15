Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Gordon bans TikTok on state devices due to cybersecurity concerns
Governor Mark Gordon has announced a ban on TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks to address cybersecurity concerns that have been raised by the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments. The post Gov. Gordon bans TikTok on state devices due to cybersecurity concerns appeared first on Local News 8.
KULR8
Wyoming governor signs emergency relief order for propane delivery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon, has signed an emergency relief order, allowing propane transportation and delivery drivers to operate outside regular daylight hours. The order, signed Dec. 15, declares a state of emergency in Wyoming that requires propane to be transported and delivered in the state to be...
svinews.com
Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds
CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming bill seeks to raise fine for ignoring road closure notices to $1,500
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for its 2023 General Session, the Joint Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would raise the fine for failing to observe a road closure notification. Current Wyoming law sets the maximum penalty for ignoring a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WDOC Director Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Correctional Leadership Association
WDOC Director Daniel Shannon was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Correctional Leadership Association (CLA) representing the Western States Region. The Western States Region is comprised of the 13 western US states as well as Los Angeles County, and the unincorporated territories of Guam and American Samoa. His...
‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds
A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
newslj.com
Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions
Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
KJCT8
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
Governor Gordon Proposes Tax Relief to Seniors and People With Fixed Incomes
Governor Gordon recently shared his budget proposal with the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC). That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which wrote that Gordon's budget proposal would emphasize addressing inflationary pressures facing the people of Wyoming, saving money for future generations, and utilizing strategic investments moving forward.
capcity.news
Wyoming Board of Education to conduct audit for math, science standards
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As a starting point for a rigorous examination of the current K–12 standards, the Wyoming State Board of Education recently convened key stakeholders from across the state to conduct an audit in the content areas of math and science. At its October meeting, a resolution...
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
ksl.com
Program to pay Colorado River water users for conservation
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico this week revived a program aimed at keeping water in the dwindling Colorado River by paying users who take conservation measures. Starting in April 2023, the System Conservation Pilot Program will pay users $150 per acre-foot of water they...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - Casper Revitalization
Wyoming and the cost of Immigration- Part 2- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Immigration in Wyoming has had a rocky past. “Governor Mead expressed an interest in setting up a state program, and then there was a backlash from certain segments that, as I said, claimed a lot of horrible things would happen without much evidence,” said Jerry Fowler. Assistant Professor of the College of Law- Immigration at the University of Wyoming. According to Fowler, that hostility has grown nationally for unauthorized immigration to authorized immigration.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Recommends Two BRC Projects
During their quarterly meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors, recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding. One project in the City of Cody, deals with a Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion. The Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, both Cheyenne and Laramie are expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:
cowboystatedaily.com
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
Three Men Charged in One of the Largest Poaching Cases in Wyoming History
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, wrote the Game and Fish in a recent news release. Russell Vick, Robert Underwood and David Underwood were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses and cumulatively fined $171,230 and $131,550 in restitution.
buckrail.com
Game and Fish names new statewide nongame bird biologist
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has selected Zach Wallace, as the new statewide nongame bird biologist. Wallace previously served as the Biometrician for the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, and will guide Game and Fish conservation strategies and research on nongame bird species.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0