ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gordon, GA

Thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers heading home for the holidays

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGE2I_0jk0B9OO00

FORT GORDON (WJBF) — More than 2,500 soldiers from Fort Gordon will be heading home Monday for a two-week holiday break, giving them a chance to see their friends and family once again.

According to the military base, the holiday block leave period will begin Sunday and end on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

ALSO ON WJBF: Special needs non-profit spreads Christmas cheer again post-pandemic

Family and friends are expected to pick up more than 700 servicemembers from Fort Gordon, and nearly 1,200 are expected to depart from Augusta Regional Airport and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport throughout the day Monday.

📧 GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR INBOX: Click here to sign up for WJBF e-mail alerts

The Army is the only military service branch that pauses basic and advanced individual training during the holidays for two weeks. This year, the Army anticipates more than 45,000 soldiers will travel home from bases all over the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Commissioner Francine Scott hosts 'Christmas in the Community'

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Christmas came early today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Francine Scott hosted 'Christmas in the Community'. The event started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. People celebrated with music, food, and each other. Commissioner Scott tells FOX54 that she wanted to ensure families get to experience the best holiday possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.   Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.   Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river

WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver …. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. 2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. Good Morning Augusta. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday Morning Forecast. More details...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested

More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Adults with special needs thrive at Augusta Training Shop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local business provides opportunities for adults with disabilities.  The Augusta Training Shop is committed to providing a productive and creative workplace for adults with disabilities.  Located just off Walton Way, the Augusta Training Shop is a safe place where employees with special needs can thrive.  Year round, these employees dedicate […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city

Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

James Brown Annual Toy Giveaway: giving back to the community

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - It's the season of giving at The Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway, providing a day of holiday cheer for the community. Dozens of cars lined the streets for the Godfather of Soul's annual toy giveaway. Two large trucks were filled with more toys that have been distributed in years. Volunteers tell FOX54 that it is important to give back to the community.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community. We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives. For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town. The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it. “Anywhere you go,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta University nursing graduates participate in time honored ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s the start of an important weekend for many students at Augusta University– graduation weekend. The commencement ceremonies are Saturday, but Friday is an important right of passage for graduates of the College of Nursing- the pinning ceremony for new nurses graduating from the program. The traditional ceremony signifies their transition from […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard. Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat. If you think you’re done, voters...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. Kelly was the...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Suspected Burglar in Harbor Freight and Goodwill Incidents Arrested on Several Charges

A man from Kite, Georgia was arrested in Statesboro Thursday after burglarizing Harbor Freight and damaging a surveillance camera at the nearby Goodwill. On Wednesday night, a man with a vehicle and attached trailer were seen on video from Harbor Freight after Statesboro Police Department officers responded to the business’s alarm being activated. The following morning, officers responded to Goodwill after employees discovered a damaged surveillance camera and a suspicious vehicle and trailer parked near the building. Detectives confirmed that the vehicle/trailer were the same from the Harbor Freight incident. The truck was found to be registered to Kyle Matthew Edenfield and was searched pursuant to a search warrant. The same day, Edenfield was reported to be loitering in the area around Goodwill. He was arrested and charged with 1 count of Burglary-2nd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count of Possession of a Drug Related Object. He has an extensive criminal history, including burglary, and remains in the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy