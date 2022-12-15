Thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers heading home for the holidays
FORT GORDON (WJBF) — More than 2,500 soldiers from Fort Gordon will be heading home Monday for a two-week holiday break, giving them a chance to see their friends and family once again.
According to the military base, the holiday block leave period will begin Sunday and end on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Family and friends are expected to pick up more than 700 servicemembers from Fort Gordon, and nearly 1,200 are expected to depart from Augusta Regional Airport and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport throughout the day Monday.
The Army is the only military service branch that pauses basic and advanced individual training during the holidays for two weeks. This year, the Army anticipates more than 45,000 soldiers will travel home from bases all over the country.
