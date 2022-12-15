Mandan roads are open — for now; streets to be re-plowed by noon Friday

MANDAN, ND ( KXNET ) — Mandan Public Works is reporting all roads are substantially open as of now, however the continued wind, drifting and additional snow fall is making travel difficult.

Crews continue maintaining emergency routes and monitoring the roads in the northwest area of Mandan that are experiencing the most drifting.

The city is planning to re-plow all streets by noon on Friday.

Hauling of snow from downtown avenues will begin at 1:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17.

The city is also asking residents to remove vehicles from on-street parking, if possible, to allow for more efficient plowing operations.

Armstrong Sanitation will collect Friday’s route on Saturday, December. 17. Those whose collection was suspended on Wednesday and Thursday can set out additional bagged garbage alongside their tote during next week’s collection.

Waste Management plans to collect Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s recycling on Saturday, December. 17.

Of course, all plans are subject to change depending on how weather conditions develop over the next few days.

You can view Mandan’s snow removal route priorities and additional information at cityofmandan.com/snowremoval .

You can also ask questions or report concerns at publicworks@cityofmandan.com or call 701-667-3240.

