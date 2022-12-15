Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shootings
On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received reports of a shooting outside the La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main Street. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a victim traveling away from the area in a private vehicle. That victim, a 29-year-old Bridgeport...
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Crash
2022-12-17@1:30pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A two car accident I-95 northbound just before exit 21 on ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 4th Person Shot Today
Police said: “At 1813hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call reporting a male party got punched in the face and a possible weapon displayed on East Avenue. On-scene Bridgeport Police reports indicate no firearm was displayed and a male party was struck in the face following a verbal altercation. Medics were not needed and refused by the male party.”
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost control […]
Hamden Jewish congregation runs torch up East Rock to commemorate Hanukkah
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local congregation got an early start to Hanukkah Sunday by running a torch to East Rock Park in New Haven. Members of the Mishkan Israel of Hamden congregation ran to the top of the park and back down to honor its 182nd year in the greater New Haven area. “We’re […]
wiltonbulletin.com
For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows
When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
Eyewitness News
Hamden resident dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden resident has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on North Street this afternoon. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found John Williams, a 37-year-old Hamden resident, in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. Williams was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital...
I-91 in North Haven under emergency roadwork after fatal crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal accident on I-91 South in North Haven impacted traffic on both sides of the highway near exit 9 on Sunday night. The crash took place on the southbound highway near exit 9, which was closed along with the left lanes of the northbound side. According to the Connecticut […]
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured
#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
DoingItLocal
Milford Homicide: A Statement From Chief Mello
On November 14, 2022, Julie Minogue came to the police department to file a complaint against Ewen Dewitt for sending her over 200 text messages from November 12-14, 2022, violating the Protective Order that prohibited him from harassing her. Officer Knablin interviewed Julie, and he collected the evidence from her cell phone records that she later provided.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Burglary Charges
On October 2, 2022, Milford Police responded to Dockside Brewery, 40 Bridgeport Ave, for an alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the business had been burglarized. Investigation led to an arrest warrant for Vincent Laconte, 25, of 720 Light Street in Stratford. Laconte was taken into custody on December 12, 2022.
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
westportjournal.com
Police: NJ man ‘washed’ check for $7,000 gain
WESTPORT — A New Jersey man is the latest suspect charged in a “check-washing” scheme, allegedly stealing a local woman’s check and changing the details for an illicit profit of more than $7,000, before depositing it in his bank account earlier this year. Debyi Capellan-Paulino, 26,...
Comments / 0