localsyr.com
What are the impacts for CNY from Pre-Christmas storm?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday. As they...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter weather expected back in the region Sunday night into Monday
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Warning for most of the Central New York region. The Advisory takes effect at 1:00AM Monday and remains in effect until 7:00PM Monday. The Lake Effect Warning is currently in effect until 12:00PM Monday.
Weather: Quiet start, but late-week storm may snarl travel
ITHACA, N.Y. — High pressure will provide for fairly quiet conditions over the first half of the week, but a developing winter storm threatens to make travel very difficult heading into Christmas weekend. Current projections have Ithaca initially in the warm sector, but you’ll want to keep a very close eye on Friday and Saturday if you’ll be traveling or receiving travelers for the holiday.
cnycentral.com
Feet of lake effect snow will be likely for some locations between now and Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily being west to west southwest and eventually west northwest. The lake effect will be pretty intense...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Final Snow Totals From Weekend's Record Setting Lake Effect
Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. Winter Weather Advisories last through Sunday morning as well.
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
WIBC.com
NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times
STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Fox 59
Light snow showers in Indiana, cold blast coming
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures this morning in the 20s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. We stay cold today with light snow showers around. Tracking light snow showers in Indiana. Some flurries and snow showers will be around throughout the day and mostly...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Storm Watch for Old Forge and Western Adirondacks through early Monday
OLD FORGE/WESTERN ADIRONDACKS: WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 or more inches possible in the most persistent snow bands. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
‘Significant’ winter storm bears down on Upstate NY: a foot or more of snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region
While the state’s largest utility said it had already restored power to thousands of customers, more than 51,000 remained without electricity, with further outages possible. Read the story on VTDigger here: Power outages could persist in some parts of Vermont after wet snow blankets region.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
